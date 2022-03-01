Fruit World Anticipates Strong Volumes of Organic Minneolas, Blood Oranges and Cara Caras Through April

REEDLEY, CA — Fruit World, a family-owned, flavor-focused grower-shipper of organic and conventional citrus and more, is reporting a strong season for their premium specialty citrus, including organic Minneola tangelos, Blood oranges and Cara Cara oranges. While California growers are experiencing shortened seasons of navel and mandarin oranges, Fruit World expects a gap-free and strong transition to Valencia season.



“Between last year’s heavy crop and early summer heat, the state has lower production volumes of navels and mandarins, but we’re maintaining good quantities to ship through an early season end of late-March to early-April,” said Bianca Kaprielian, Fruit World co-founder and CEO. “Ending the season early ensures high quality and exceptional color throughout. And since citrus is an alternate bearing crop, we predict a return to steady volumes next season.”

Fruit World expects a seamless transition from navels to Valencias by mid-April. The company anticipates consistent volumes of the summer variety, especially as the season ramps up in May, with availability through the beginning of October.

“We’re also seeing impressive volumes of quality fruit for our specialty citrus varieties, and expect to be shipping into April,” Kaprielian continued. “The overall quality is top notch, and supply is strong for our Minneolas, Blood oranges and Cara Caras, with peak flavor expected from now through the end of the season.”



This is also shaping up to be a banner year for organic lemons from both the Desert (District 3) and Central Valley (District 1) regions, with load volumes available weekly and excellent ad opportunities into May.



“Our emphasis on flavor and fun, bold packaging is paying off for our customers, and consumers are asking for the Fruit World brand,” added Kaprielian, “Our statewide growing regions provide us with year-round supply of lemons and orange varieties. In addition to coolers in the desert and Fillmore, we offer consolidated pickup—including desert production—at our cooler in Reedley. This gives our retail and wholesale partners the benefit of a convenient and consistent loading location for all products throughout the year.”

Fruit World commemorated the Lunar New Year in February with ½ bushel, 10-pound cartons and 4-pound clamshells of stem-and-leaf mandarins in their new Lucky Tiger label. “Beyond Lunar New Year in early February, the stem-and-leaf mandarins are maintaining appeal,” noted CJ Buxman, co-founder of Fruit World and organic citrus grower. “Our stem-and-leaf production increases every year as consumers have confidence the fresh leaves are indicative of recent harvest and the freshest fruit. We’re one of the few companies offering organic stem-and-leaf mandarins as well, which are available to our partners upon request.”

For more information or to place an order, call (559) 650-0334 or visit fruitworldco.com.

