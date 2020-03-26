Good Foods Named One Of The Nation’s “Best And Brightest” Companies To Work For

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for In the Nation and in Milwaukee. The Best and Brightest Programs awarded 540 organizations out of 5,000 nominations.

This award recognizes companies and organizations that push operational standards forward, foster constructive environments and display a commitment to their team members and community. Good Foods was selected based off of the 2019 company survey results and nomination form detailing the culture of the company.

“We are honored to be named one of the nation’s “Best and Brightest” companies to work for,” said Kurt Penn, founder and CEO of Good Foods. “One of our values at Good Foods is integrity. We take the time to do things right and are committed to cultivating “goodness” within our products, employees, consumers and communities. It’s rewarding to see our efforts paying off.”

Good Foods seeks to lead the way on creating a positive company culture and personal development for each team member. In the company survey completed for the Best and Brightest Programs, Good Foods scored above average on employee education and development. The company has several initiatives in place to support its employees; some of which include providing leadership training, encouraging team members to attend conferences or training specific to position, and paying the registration fee for any team members who expressed an interest in taking an English language course.

“With the war on talent hitting the door steps of the “Best and Brightest,” this achievement means even more than it did a year ago,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of the Best and Brightest Programs. “As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential.”

