Grimmway Welcomes Keri Morrelli as Product Innovation & Development Director

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms is pleased to welcome Keri Morrelli as Product Innovation and Development Director. Joining the Sales and Marketing Team, Morrelli will oversee product development from ideation to launch for all divisions at Grimmway, the largest carrot producer in the world and the largest organic vegetable producer in the USA. In addition to leading strategy for new product development, Morrelli will also be responsible for optimizing the company’s existing product lines and packaging materials.

“As our business grows and the demand for value-added, plant-based products continues to increase, our efforts to develop innovative products and sustainable packaging solutions have become more complex and increasingly important to us and to our customers,” said Eric Proffitt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Keri’s experience developing cross-functional teams aligns with our goals and supports our vision for growing our Grimmway Farms and Cal-Organic Farms brands.”

Morrelli started by collaborating with Grimmway’s cross-functional product innovation team to streamline development processes. She is now driving the roadmaps for all new products in the pipeline and her leadership will steer the direction of Grimmway’s 2021 product launches and beyond.

“I am excited to implement a program that will cultivate our Development and Innovation initiatives,” said Morrelli. “My passion for food and unique background drives my desire to create products from a culinary and innovative standpoint. I’m proud to play a part in Grimmway’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and education as we continue to meet the needs and wants of our consumers for great tasting and high-quality products.”

With over 20 years of experience in the food industry, Morrelli’s expertise ranges from concept creation and product launch to product sourcing and technical services. Most recently, Morrelli was a senior product developer for Curation Foods where she worked for more than 15 years and she previously managed research and development for new products at Mann Packing. Morrelli is a graduate of the University of California, Davis where she earned a bachelor’s degree in applied plant biology and post-harvest physiology and a master’s degree in horticulture and agronomy.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit www.grimmway.com.