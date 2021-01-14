Increase Category Numbers with Stemilt’s Pink Lady Apples

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Valentine’s Day promotions are on the radar and Stemilt’s Pink Lady® apples should be a top promotion contender for the loveliest day of the year. Stemilt’s marketing director, Brianna Shales, explains that retailers should run multi-variety ads with this bright pink apple included in the lineup for maximum benefit.

“This year’s Pink Lady® apple supply offers retailers plenty of opportunity when it comes to bulk and bag promotions,” explains Shales. “We have a range of sizes and pack types that are available both conventionally and organically, that can make a large assortment of consumers happy.”

Currently, bags are still up over last year. According to the most recent Nielsen retail scan data ending on December 26, combined, packaged apples make up 35% of apple dollars and 42% of apple volume across the U.S. While bags are on the rise, Shales says that it is crucial that consumers still carry Pink Lady® bulk sizes and can do so through Stemilt’s Farm + Famous paper tote bag.

“Our Farm + Famous paper tote bag showed up at the right moment as many consumers turned to bagged apples during the pandemic,” explains Shales. “While we can never abandon bulk, we adapted to the consumer need by offering an item that eliminates contact while still providing high quality, large size Pink Lady® apples.”

Stemilt also offers other bag options, including the Pink Lady® 5lb. Apple Lover pack. This bag increases shopper purchases while giving the retailer’s best apple shoppers a chance to stock up between grocery trips. Stemilt’s Lil Snappers® program is another option for consumers who seek snack size Pink Lady® apples. These 3lb. pouch bags are ideal for all ages while driving more volume through the register than smaller pouch bag apple sizes.

“Stemilt is dedicated to delight consumers with their World Famous fruits and Pink Lady® is no different” says Shales. “We are a long-time leader in the variety with decades of experience growing this sweet-tart apple. From horticulture to packing, the right steps are taken to ensure World Famous flavor is achieved.”

Pink Lady® apples are known best for their bright pink skin, juicy bite and effervescent finish. It is slow to oxidize, making it a great apple for snacking or fresh usage, but also does well in heated applications. Its long season makes it a regular feature in the top 10 apples, making it a great apple to include in multi-variety ads.

“If retailers want to boost the category as a whole, multi-variety ads featuring varieties like Pink Lady®, Gala, Fuji, and Red Delicious will perform well,” explains Shales. “This time of the year and into the spring months is a great opportunity to bring attention to the category as many people are working to clean up eating habits and looking for healthy, yet tasty snack options. Our World Famous Pink Lady® apples will do just that and leave consumers feeling delighted with their eating experience.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.