Industry Veterans are Reimagining the Procurement Experience

Salinas, CA — Fresh produce industry veterans Doug Fisher and Joe Cimino — each with over 30 years of growing, buying and distribution experience — have teamed up to form Re Fresh, a new produce procurement company. Re Fresh combines break-through predictive analytics with the more personal old-school way of doing business, to enhance produce procurement for buyers and growers.

“Buying and selling produce used to be a simple, trust-based business, where nothing mattered more than personal relationships and integrity” explained Joe Cimino, co-founder, “we believe this is still the best way to conduct business, especially when it is combined with sophisticated modeling and predictive analytics to provide insight into supply, demand and pricing trends.”

In addition to a focus on personal connections and relationships to better integrate with customer needs, Re Fresh’s business model is based on a culture of accountability, transparency, and a passion for produce combined with deep market intelligence and insights.

“We use sophisticated technology and predictive analytics to help us advise clients to make better data-driven business decisions and buying moves. However, we will not let our systems or technology get in the way of boots-on-the-ground experience or personal communication and insights,” added Doug Fisher, co-founder. “We will still be visiting with and picking up the phone to talk to our customers and suppliers on a regular basis, as nothing can replace personal connections.”

With their long history and broad connections in the Salinas Valley, Fisher and Cimino are assembling a Re Fresh team of like-minded, experienced produce procurement experts with deep supplier relationships to join them. Fisher and Cimino are eager to continue utilizing their industry passion and expertise to enhance the produce procurement process.

# # #