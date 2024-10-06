Janssen PMP and Fresh Inset Sign Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Vidre+, an Innovative Freshness Extension Solution

Fresh Inset has developed Vidre+™ technology, a range of new applications of the 1-MCP molecule for extending the post-harvest shelf-life of fruits and vegetables. Vidre+™ provides an innovative, and straightforward solution to extend the freshness and shelf life of produce, increasing quality for consumers, and profitability for all stakeholders while reducing food waste.

Toruń, Poland – Janssen PMP, a division of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, and Fresh Inset have partnered to exclusively commercialize Fresh Inset’s Vidre+™ technology in Europe.

Fresh Inset and Janssen PMP initially worked together to evaluate the Vidre+™ technology for post-harvest storage and transportation of fruits and vegetables. The technology, in the form of the Vidre+™ stickers and pads, proved to have a great impact on the quality of produce during storage, transportation and retail display. Vidre+™ technology helps to extend the freshness and shelf life of produce, effectively offering a solution to some of the most pressing challenges for growers, packers, distributors, retailers and consumers.

Vidre+™ provides growers, packers, distributors and retailers with a new and unique management tool, so they can deliver just harvested freshness quality on a year-round basis. Furthermore, it enables retailers to increase their revenue and consumer satisfaction with fresh, high-quality produce, while minimizing food losses at the same time.

“Being able to apply 1-MCP in an innovative way allows a control application through a Vidre+™ sticker, a Vidre+™ pad or directly on the packaging itself gives fresh produce stakeholders a lot of additional flexibility. With Vidre+™ there is no need to change any existing packaging and shipping processes. In Fresh Inset, we found a reliable partner to minimise losses and to maximise shelf life throughout the produce supply chain.” – Geoffroy de Chabot-Tramecourt, Director R&D and Business Development at Janssen PMP.

“Vidre+™ technology performance will make high-quality produce available to both retailers and consumers. With over 50 years of experience in the field of post-harvest, Janssen PMP is the topmost partner for us. Vidre+™ technology is a game-changer in produce freshness protection. This innovation transforms efforts to combat food waste while promoting unmatched freshness and quality, benefitting the planet, the food industry, and consumers alike.” – Krzysztof Czaplicki, Board Member and Chief Strategy Officer at Fresh Inset.

Ultimate freshness

The use of 1-MCP (1-MethylCycloPropene) to combat the negative effects of ethylene and extend produce shelf-life is not new. However, Fresh Inset has taken it to the next level with dose rate flexibility and gradual release technology that is operationally simple, affordable and enhances profitability. Vidre+™ technology gradually, timely and precisely releases the active ingredient, which binds to the ethylene receptors, preventing ethylene from binding. Ethylene is a natural ripening hormone in fruits and vegetables, and using Vidre+™ effectively slows down the ripening and aging of fruits and vegetables. Proven efficacy of Vidre+™ has been observed on crops such as apples and pears, table grapes, berries, raspberries, kiwi, broccoli and much more. Vidre+™ can be applied to the inside of any existing packaging from clamshells, sealed punnets to liner bags, etc. during the packaging process and thus enhance it with an extended freshness function. The product will help prolong the shelf-life, quality and nutritional values of the produce all the way to the supermarket display and consumer.

About Fresh Inset

Fresh Inset is a technology company that develops a wide range of solutions to extend the post-harvest shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The company’s products are based on a revolutionary and patented Vidre+™ technology of an innovative formulation of 1-MCP. Fresh Inset’s products ensure a gradual and timed release of 1-MCP that leaves no residue and does not need to change any existing supply chain processes. Vidre+™ stickers and pads are the first of many freshness enhancement solutions delivered by Fresh Inset to the global food value chain. The Company was founded by serial entrepreneurs with backgrounds in material science and international commercialization. They have organically grown Fresh Inset over the past few years and are backed by c-suite managers from the USA, LATAM, and Europe with deep industry expertise. With a growing global footprint Fresh Inset is dedicated to the reduction of worldwide food waste and supply shortages through innovative technologies that benefit each link in the produce supply chain and, ultimately, consumers.

About Janssen PMP

Janssen PMP is a Janssen Pharmaceutica NV division and a long-established global leader in the development and formulation of new and highly effective active substances and products to protect materials and food, especially fruits and vegetables. With over 50 years of experience in post-harvest treatments and plant protection, Janssen PMP is a true technical and commercial expert in the field. By protecting its surroundings, the organisation aims to protect the health and well-being of the people living in the area where its products are used. That not only leads to better products for consumers but also supports the planet – one box of fruit at a time.