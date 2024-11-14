Kapi Kapi Achieves Ecologic Blue Flag Certification for Bananas

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading Costa Rican grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas and plantains, announces their banana farms have earned the 5-star rating award with Ecologic Blue Flag (Bandera Azul Ecológica), a Costa Rican based certification aimed at promoting sustainable development and environment conservation.

A 5-star rating, the highest rating, is exclusively awarded to Carbon Neutral organizations that also have high performance in criteria like: water management, waste management, pesticide and fertilizer use, biodiversity conservation, soil management, and community engagement.

Long committed to industry leading sustainability initiatives, Kapi Kapi is one of the few and largest company certified carbon neutral for bananas and has achieved multiple other global certifications and national awards for their commitment to their resources and their community.

“We are proud to add the Ecologic Blue Flag certification to our list of our collective sustainability milestones”, said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “We have put considerable efforts over the last 35 years to build an organization that is not only devoted to growing the very best quality tropical fruits, but also nurtures and protects our resources and community.”

The Ecologic Blue Flag program was launched in 1996 with the purpose of improving coastal water quality and promoting eco-friendly tourism. It has since expanded to include other categories, including agribusiness, where the goal is to recognize growers that demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.