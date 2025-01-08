KRONEN Offers Hygienic, Efficient and Versatile: New Solutions for Washing and Cutting Fruit, Vegetables and Salad Leaves

KRONEN will soon showcase its upgraded CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine at the upcoming Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin. The machine, which features an optimized design, processes entire white and red cabbage heads measuring up to 350 mm in diameter with a capacity of up to 5,000 kg per hour. The company will also present its new HEWA 4000 HELICAL washing machine for washing fruit, vegetables and salad leaves for the first time. Like the CAP 350, this machine has been optimized in terms of hygiene and rapid cleaning. It is able to process up to 4,000 kg of product per hour.

KRONEN GmbH has established a reputation for presenting new developments and innovations at its trade show booth year after year. In addition to its new and upgraded solutions celebrating their premieres at Fruit Logistica 2025, the company will also hold live demonstrations of its established machines to showcase their fruit, vegetable and salad leaf processing functions. The KRONEN team has representatives all over the globe, all ready and waiting to provide optimal advice to visitors at international events.

”At Fruit Logistica 2025, we will present a broad spectrum of machines for disinfecting, peeling, washing, cutting, drying and packing fresh products,” states Stephan Zillgith, Managing Director of KRONEN. “These machines will represent a variety of capacities, with products ranging from handheld devices to machines able to process large capacities offering ideal solutions for all customer needs. What’s more, our trade show booth will also feature further developments in the categories of cutting machines and washing systems that factor in customer requirements to the best possible extent.”.

Efficiently processing large cabbage heads: the CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine

The cabbage cutting machine is an upgraded version of KRONEN’s CAP 68 model. This new version, the CAP 350, is able to cut even larger heads of cabbage and features an optimized hygienic design.

With its widened product feed and larger cutting disk, the CAP 350 is able to process cabbage heads measuring up to 350 mm in diameter. The cutting machine can therefore process larger heads of both white and red cabbage as standard.

The CAP 350 can process 5,000 kg per hour: nearly twice the capacity of the CAP 68. When cutting cabbage into 1.3-mm-thick slices, for example, it can process up to 2,000 kg per hour depending on the size of the raw produce. The machine cuts cabbage heads into slices with a consistently high cutting quality.

The cabbage cutting machine has also been optimized in terms of accessibility and hygiene. Its open design with removable covers enables easier cleaning and rapid cutting disk replacement.

The cutting thickness of the machine can also be adjusted, with a cutting thickness of 1.3 mm, 1.8 mm, 2.3 mm or 2.8 mm available as standard. Other cutting thicknesses can also be offered on request, and shred shorteners can be used to cut strips to the specific cutting length required by the customer.

In the processing line, the cabbage cutting machine is preceded by a cabbage corer such as KRONEN’s KSB-2, which removes the cores of the cabbage heads before they are sliced. A discharge belt can optionally be added to the CAP 350 to guarantee the continuous discharge of the sliced cabbage for further processing or packaging.

High capacities and a hygienic design: the HEWA 4000 washing machine

The HEWA 4000 HELICAL washing machine is an upgraded version of the GEWA 4000 PLUS. It has been optimized in terms of hygiene and a reduced cleaning time. Like the GEWA 4000 PLUS, the machine is used for the continuous pre-washing, washing, disinfection, mixing, treatment and rinsing of lettuce, fruit and vegetables. The HEWA 4000 can process up to 4,000 kg per hour.

The machine can be easily dismantled for rapid and thorough cleaning. Its design concept also ensures maximum hygiene, for example the fact that the machine has no horizontal surfaces whatsoever, thus allowing the water to optimally discharge. What’s more, all edges are designed to avoid the formation of biofilm. The vibration motors, all pipes, the pump casing, the wash and pump tanks and the covers and switch cabinet are made from AISI 304 stainless steel.

The washing machine additionally offers a multitude of benefits for washing results tailored to meet user requirements:

Effective and gentle washing thanks to the HELICAL washing system

The HELICAL washing system makes the machine versatile and space-saving

Reduced water consumption with perfect washing results

Optimal separation of foreign objects, for example stand, stones and insects

A continuous washing process with automatic filling – no operating personnel required

Washing, disinfection, mixing and rinsing possible in just one machine

An optimized all-rounder: The HGW manual grid cutter

The HGW manual grid cutter has been used for fruit and vegetable processing all over the globe for many years. A multitude of cutting inserts are available for the machine, enabling it to be adapted to process various products and to cut, peel, punch and core fruit, vegetables and salad leaves.

The tabletop device has now been completely revised, and both its design and material have been optimized on several levels:

Processing larger products: the increased lift height now allows products with a height of up to 270 mm to be processed.

Improved hygienic design: fewer drill holes and easier accessibility provide better hygiene.

Easier tool change: the cutting inserts are pre-assembled on a plate so that only the unit comprising the plate and the insert needs to be replaced.

Less effort required: manual operation requires less strength, and wear has been further reduced.

As a result, the machine is now more user-friendly. Thanks to these developments, the grid cutter is particularly easy to operate and very rarely requires maintenance or servicing. Cutting inserts from the previous version are compatible with the new HGW, meaning that users only require the newly developed plate to mount the cutting inserts in order to use them in the optimized grid cutter.

As with the previous model, in addition to the standard cutting types – slices, chunks, sticks, wedges or segments – many inserts are also available for special punching forms such as corers for cabbage or peppers, cutters for kiwis or cauliflowers and mango pitters. With the inserts for cutting to length, peeling, coring and slicing, a wide variety of products such as pineapple or cabbage can be processed efficiently. Inserts are also available for special cuts such as diamonds, boats and disks in various sizes, as well as decorative shapes (stars, hearts and many more).

Further machines being presented at the KRONEN booth include the:

Tona V cutting machine

GS10-2 and GS 20 belt cutting machines

KUJ V cube, strip & slice cutting machine

HEWA 3800 washing machine

MINI, LEAF and FLEX L packaging machines

KS100 Plus and KS7 Eco vegetable and lettuce spin-dryers

AS6 and AS4 apple peeling and slicing machines

S021 vegetable spiral cutting machine

S198 pneumatic stick cutter

PDS4L pepper coring and dividing machine

UVC Lock disinfection lock

About KRONEN GmbH

KRONEN is a family-managed globally operating producer and supplier of stand-alone machines, special-purpose machines and high-tech processing facilities for the fresh-cut industry. The product program of KRONEN and its partners covers fruit, vegetable and salad processing: from preparing, cutting, washing, drying, dewatering, peeling and sterilizing right through to packaging.

KRONEN additionally offers machines for processing meat and fish, special vegan products, baked goods and pet food.

The company, which is based in the German town of Kehl am Rhein and has a second production site in the nearby town of Achern, currently employs more than 130 members of staff, has representatives in over 80 countries worldwide and supplies its products to more than 120 nations all over the globe.

With more than 45 years of experience in food technology, KRONEN places a strong focus on quality awareness and constant determination to find the best possible solution in its day-to-day work. The machine manufacturer relies on a sustainable, holistic approach for the hygienic, safe and resource-friendly production of fresh food products. KRONEN considers itself to be a think tank that provides innovative solutions to benefit its customers and meet all their needs. It guarantees top-quality advice and planning expertise in close cooperation with the industry and research establishments.