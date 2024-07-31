Lipman Family Farms Announces Acquisition of Jones & Church Farms in Tennessee

New Farm Acquisition Enhances Production Capacity and Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture and Local Community Support

Unicoi, TN – Lipman Family Farms is excited to announce the addition of Jones & Church Farms of Unicoi, Tennessee to the Lipman farming network. This acquisition underscores Lipman’s unwavering commitment to family farming, sustainable practices, and the expansion of fresh produce availability throughout the United States.

Jones & Church Farms aligns with Lipman’s dedication to supporting family-run businesses and increasing production capacity. Established in 1975, Jones & Church Farms is now entering its third generation, continuing its legacy of growing romas and round tomatoes during the July-October growing season. By investing in this critical tomato season and location , Lipman is doubling down on its commitment to supplying stable, year-round produce to its customers.

Family farming is central to Lipman Family Farms’ mission. Integrating Jones & Church Farms allows Lipman to honor the rich history and expertise of their local growing partnership. With family central to its culture, Lipman continues to acquire and support family-owned operations.

Jones & Church has been a close partner of Lipman since 1996 when they started buying and marketing their tomatoes after the opening of Custom Pak, Lipman’s repack operations. This partnership became instrumental in Lipman’s seasonal supply in the East, making them the first local growing partner with key customers during the summer months.

“The Jones & Church team has always provided top-quality product and been honorable and sincere partners, offering the best tomatoes in the country between the months of July-October,” said Elyse Lipman, CEO at Lipman Family Farms. “Now, our companies and families are joining forces. Together as Lipman, we are positioned stronger than ever to provide year-round supply to our customers with an expert team.”

Lipman is committed to investing in domestic farming and providing local produce year-round for the freshest, most reliable vegetable offerings. In addition to Tennessee, they continue to expand open-field acreage in Florida over the last year.

“This partnership is a wonderful continuation of my father’s legacy,” said Renea Jones, whose parents, Carl and Sue Jones, started Jones & Church alongside Buckley and Charlene Church. “Our families have shared values and a deep respect for the land and community, making this union a perfect fit. We are excited about the future and the opportunities it brings for our farm and the local community.”

“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Tennessee farming community,” said Elyse Lipman. “Family farming is in our DNA, and we are committed to supporting and growing with like-minded partners who share our values.”

Lipman Family Farms has a longstanding commitment to investing in agriculture. The addition of the Tennessee farm underscores this dedication and reinforces Lipman’s position as a leader in the fresh produce industry.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.