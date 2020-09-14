Litehouse Acquires Veggiecraft Farms

SANDPOINT, IDAHO – Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.[i], today announced that it acquired Veggiecraft Farms. Known for bringing plant-based pasta to the masses, Veggiecraft Farms specializes in providing vegetable-based versions of beloved foods, without sacrificing taste or texture. Veggiecraft’s plant-based pastas are crafted in Italy using cauliflower flour, lentil flour, and pea flour.

Recognized as a leader in the refrigerated section of the produce and deli departments, Litehouse has made aggressive moves over the last year to expand its footprint into different sections of the grocery store. The company launched Green Garden Freeze Dried Herbs in the spice aisle and acquired Sky Valley and Organicville brands, offering shelf-stable sauces and condiments in center-store.

“The acquisition of Veggiecraft Farms is the latest development in our long-term strategy to focus on category expansion and offer consumers convenient, memorable home cooking experiences,” said Kelly Prior, CEO and President of Litehouse. “We are starting to see a significant increase in consumer demand for plant-based offerings and this acquisition will provide a foundation for us to develop a portfolio of products with the plant-based consumer in mind. Outside of this acquisition, we will continue to put an increased focus on building out our plant-based offerings across multiple areas of the grocery store.”

Litehouse, a produce department leader, continues to expand its plant-based portfolio as mainstream consumers are increasingly seeking delicious and nutritious food options. According to NPD, plant-based food sales topped $3.3 billion over the past year and are outpacing dollar sales of all retail foods by 10X.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned and each one of the employee owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com

About Veggiecraft Farms:

Veggiecraft Farms believes you don’t have to sacrifice your favorite foods to eat well, you just need to rethink them. Made with simple gluten-free ingredients, and offering a number of plant based options – Veggiecraft Farms delivers the perfect balance of really good and really good for you.

For more information, visit www.veggiecraftfarms.com