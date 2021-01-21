Litehouse Reimagines the Dining Room with Home Improvement Experts

SANDPOINT, IDAHO – Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, is partnering with Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, home improvement experts and hosts of a popular home design TV show, for its national retail promotion, “At Home with Litehouse.” With 83% of American consumers making improvements to their home since the start of COVID-192, Robertson and Caldwell are sharing tips for refreshing one of the most-used spaces in the home – the dining room.

More than just a space for at-home meals and celebrations, the dining room has become a homework station and office for many households. The promotion features a landing page with tips from Robertson and Caldwell on simple ways to spruce up the dining room, from lighting swaps and furniture updates to centerpiece and décor suggestions, making it easy for anyone to refresh their space to best suit their needs.

The dining room isn’t complete without food. Select Litehouse refrigerated salad dressings, including Homestyle Ranch and Chunky Blue Cheese, dips and freeze dried herbs will be discounted at participating retailers nationwide, and the promotion landing page will feature recipe ideas for everyday meals and special occasions. The promotion also includes a consumer sweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 DIY dining room refresh, including a private consultation, design inspiration and step-by-step instructions from Robertson and Caldwell.

“The dining room has always been an important space for our families to gather, but over the past year, we’ve started spending more time there than ever before because it has evolved into a multifunctional space,” said Caldwell. “What started as a room used only for mealtime is now an area used for eating, remote learning and working from home.”

Robertson added, “Because the dining room is now used for so many activities, we’ve partnered with Litehouse to share ideas that help make the space both functional and inviting – no matter how it’s being used.”

“Good food and the dining room go hand-in-hand when creating special memories,” said Camille Balfanz, director of brand management at Litehouse. “Litehouse dressings and dips complement all the meals we’re enjoying at home, whether it’s snacking during remote learning, watching sports or enjoying a pizza night with family.”

With over half of consumers eating at home more often since the pandemic began3, the promotion is strategically timed to support retailers during a key consumer purchasing period by driving sales and increasing basket ring size at retail. Historically, retailers promoting Litehouse see up to a 40% increase in sales during the discount period.

In addition to the landing page and consumer sweepstakes, #AtHomeWithLitehouse includes in-store retail promotions and displays for Litehouse products, a paid digital media campaign with Allrecipes and Real Simple, connected TV advertising and influencer content.

Litehouse products, including refrigerated salad dressings and dips and freeze dried herbs, are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide. To learn more about the #AtHomeWithLitehouse promotion, including Robertson and Caldwell’s design tips, sweepstakes rules and eligibility, in-store promotions and more, follow Litehouse online or visit litehousefoods.com/athomewithlitehouse.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned and each one of the employee owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

