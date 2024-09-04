Masser Family of Companies Will Showcase Side Delights Amazables! Potatoes at Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) Southern Innovations Tradeshow

Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) Produce September 3, 2024

Sacramento, PA — Masser Family of Companies (Masser) will showcase the new Side Delights® Amazables! ® at the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) Southern Innovations Tradeshow in Nashville, Tennessee, September 12-14. Recently launched this past March, Amazables! will be a key item in the Masser booth and will be featured in the Wall of Innovation Showcase.

Amazables! are first-of-its-kind oven-crisp-style microwavable potatoes that come with and without custom sauces by Litehouse®. The gluten-free sauces, Loaded Potato sauce, and Buffalo Ranch sauce were created to complement the taste of a Russet potato and leverage top food service flavors. The Loaded Potato sauce features the flavors of traditional steakhouse-loaded baked potato toppings, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives, and the Buffalo Ranch sauce blends the heat of classic Buffalo sauce with the cool taste of ranch dressing.

Amazables! potatoes are wrapped in an innovative film that shrinks around the potato in the microwave to crisp the skin.  The film is #1 recyclable, the most accessible and prevalent recycling material available, with the highest chance of being recycled and used for another purpose. 

“Consumer demand for single-serve format products that are easy and fast to prepare continues to grow, and we are proud to participate in the Southern Innovations show again with a first-of-its-kind innovation,” said Dave Masser, President of Masser Family of Companies. “We are particularly excited about showcasing Amazables! and invite attendees to visit us at booth 314,” added Bob Meek, Masser’s Chief Revenue Officer. 

This year’s Southern Innovation Tradeshow will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Attendees will be encouraged to discover “What’s New?” within the fresh produce industry as new product items and technologies are launched into the marketplace. The annual tradeshow and conference are focused on highlighting the latest innovations, from organics and new product developments to technology and unique brand approaches. 

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES:  Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser.  Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, and shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.  In 1984, the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser.  In 2008, their son, David Masser, was named President of the company.  David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. 

Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales, and customer service positions. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies, which includes Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain.  Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN).  FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions.  FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.

Related Articles

Produce

Idaho Potatoes Are First Vegetable to Participate in American Diabetes Association Better Choices for Life Program

Idaho Potato Commission Produce March 30, 2023

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) and the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) have announced a multi-year partnership making fresh Idaho® potatoes the first vegetable to participate in the ADA’s esteemed, Better Choices for Life program. The purpose of the partnership is to help educate tens of millions of Americans on ways they can add Idaho potatoes to their meal plan.

Produce

Opportunity Mapping for Horticultural Waste Streams

Vineland Research and Innovation Centre Produce May 13, 2022

Approximately 74% of Canadian fruits and vegetables are wasted before they reach consumers for a myriad of reasons.  To tackle this issue and help increase the industry’s environmental sustainability, Vineland Research and Innovation Centre (Vineland) examined underutilized waste streams for the top seven Canadian produce crops including potatoes, apples, field tomatoes, greenhouse tomatoes, greenhouse cucumbers, onions and carrots and identified the range of opportunities for managing these by-products.