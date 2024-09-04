Masser Family of Companies Will Showcase Side Delights Amazables! Potatoes at Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) Southern Innovations Tradeshow

Sacramento, PA — Masser Family of Companies (Masser) will showcase the new Side Delights® Amazables! ® at the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) Southern Innovations Tradeshow in Nashville, Tennessee, September 12-14. Recently launched this past March, Amazables! will be a key item in the Masser booth and will be featured in the Wall of Innovation Showcase.

Amazables! are first-of-its-kind oven-crisp-style microwavable potatoes that come with and without custom sauces by Litehouse®. The gluten-free sauces, Loaded Potato sauce, and Buffalo Ranch sauce were created to complement the taste of a Russet potato and leverage top food service flavors. The Loaded Potato sauce features the flavors of traditional steakhouse-loaded baked potato toppings, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives, and the Buffalo Ranch sauce blends the heat of classic Buffalo sauce with the cool taste of ranch dressing.

Amazables! potatoes are wrapped in an innovative film that shrinks around the potato in the microwave to crisp the skin. The film is #1 recyclable, the most accessible and prevalent recycling material available, with the highest chance of being recycled and used for another purpose.

“Consumer demand for single-serve format products that are easy and fast to prepare continues to grow, and we are proud to participate in the Southern Innovations show again with a first-of-its-kind innovation,” said Dave Masser, President of Masser Family of Companies. “We are particularly excited about showcasing Amazables! and invite attendees to visit us at booth 314,” added Bob Meek, Masser’s Chief Revenue Officer.

This year’s Southern Innovation Tradeshow will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Attendees will be encouraged to discover “What’s New?” within the fresh produce industry as new product items and technologies are launched into the marketplace. The annual tradeshow and conference are focused on highlighting the latest innovations, from organics and new product developments to technology and unique brand approaches.

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, and shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984, the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008, their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration.

Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales, and customer service positions. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies, which includes Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.