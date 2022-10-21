Misionero Announces Hana Mohsin as East Coast National Sales Manager

GONZALES, Calif. – Misionero, a major grower of organic and conventional leafy greens, is pleased to announce Hana Mohsin has been promoted to East Coast National Sales Manager from her previous role as Marketing Specialist. Mohsin will be responsible for supporting and growing Misionero’s retail and food service business in the Eastern region of the United States and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to see Hana take on this new role at Misionero,” said Joe Merenda, President of Misionero. “Her marketing and customer service experience in the fresh produce industry will make her an integral part of our sales and marketing team as we continue to grow and build toward the future.”

Mohsin entered the fresh produce industry in 2015, previously working as a Retail Specialist at Fresh Express and Multi-Unit Account Associate at Markon before transitioning to Misionero in 2020. While at Misionero, she has supported the company’s overall strategic marketing and sustainability activities.

“After spending the last two years on Misionero’s marketing team elevating our brand, company values, and innovative products, I’m looking forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise to the sales team,” said Mohsin. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with a company that truly values its people.”

Mohsin and the Misionero team will attend the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show on October 27 – 29 where they will be exhibiting in the Grower Shipper Pavilion. Attendees can stop by booth #4043 to meet the Misionero team and learn more about the company and its products.

About Misionero

Misionero, founded in 1973 by Floyd Griffin, is a leader in the organic specialty salad category. Misionero grows, harvests, produces, and packages high-quality vegetables grown year-round. Additionally, the company produces products sold under the Earth Greens Organic and Garden Life label. For more information, visit www.misionero.com.