Mission Produce Showcases Retail Ready Mangos at New York Produce Show

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced it will be showcasing its retail ready mango bags at the New York Produce Show (NYPS) from Dec. 10-12, 2024, at booth #108.

“We’re thrilled for the much-anticipated launch of our retail-ready mango bags,” said Diana McClean, Director of Marketing & Communications. “Through the collaborative efforts of our world-class R&D, Quality Assurance, and Global Packaging teams, we brought this innovative product to life to bring value to mango shoppers across the country. As a strategic partner to our retail customers, we’ve developed what we believe will be a game-changer for the mango category. We see a significant opportunity for value packs and believe this product will drive the consumption of our World’s Finest MangosTM.”

Mission Produce will go live in January with its retail-ready mango bags, packed with fruit from the Company’s vertically integrated farm in Olmos, Peru. The innovative 4-count value pack of snacking mangos was designed for convenience– the high-graphic, stand-up pouch is called “retail-ready” because it is easy for the retailer to merchandise in-store and easy for the shopper to grab and go. Mission’s retail ready mango bags will be displayed in NYPS’ new product showcase.

In addition to retail-ready mangos, Mission Produce is supporting customers with avocado and mango programs tied to healthy eating in January and the Big Game in February. In January 2024, industry avocado volume sales lifted 16% compared to December!1 And the Big Game is the biggest avocado holiday of the year.2

“We’re entering a busy winter season with lots of opportunity– between Big Game planning, New Year healthy eating promotions, and the launch of our much-anticipated retail-ready mango bags, we’re ready to roll into an exciting 2025,” added McClean.

Visit Mission Produce at the NYPS from Dec. 10-12, 2024, at booth #108. Email SalesReps@missionproduce.com to schedule a meeting.

  1. Circana Total U.S. MULO+, 4 weeks ending 1/28/24 vs. prior 4-weeks
  2. “Holiday Promotions Add Millions to Avocado Volume Sales During Q1.” Hass Avocado Board. July 2024.

