MountainKing Introduces Tajín Roaster Promo Offering Free, In-Bag Sample of Popular Dry Seasoning

HOUSTON, TX – MountainKing is spicing up several of its gourmet varieties by partnering with Tajín Clásico Seasoning to offer shoppers a free sample of the top-selling dry seasoning in 1.5 lb. bags of its Steakhouse Roasters, Baby Reds, Baby Golds and Baby Medleys.

Bags also will include a Kwik Lok-attached coupon of 30 cents off Tajín Clásico Seasoning, a unique blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt that enhances the flavor of produce and other items.

MountaingKing’s Tajín Clásico Seasoning promotion, including custom, high-graphic point-of-sale materials, is available to grocers through February 2022. The promotion is limited to 50,000 consumer units of MountainKing’s Steakhouse Roasters, Baby Reds, Baby Golds and Baby Medleys.

“The partnership is a tremendous value add for shoppers and certainly is a sales winner for grocers,” said Andreas Trettin, marketing director for MountainKing. “It’s a great way to kick off our 2022 promotional efforts.”

The two companies partnered on a similar promotion in 2017, he adds.

“Our first promotion with MountainKing was only with their Steakhouse Roasters, so we’re excited the promotion now includes their Baby Reds, Baby Golds and Baby Medleys,” said Juan Carlos Limon, marketing manager, Tajín USA.

In addition to its partnerships with MountainKing, Tajín has participated in countless co-packing produce pairings, demos and special events within the produce category, snack category, beverage category, frozen category and more.

“As the leading seasoning for fresh fruits and vegetables in Mexico and North America, we’re always looking for creative ways to develop new experiences for consumers to enjoy our products,” adds Limon.

Tajín recently reported an independent research study showed sales of watermelons increased by 48 percent when displayed next to Tajín products.

“We’ve been very impressed with their sales impact,” Trettin adds. “It just made sense to expand the partnership beyond our Steakhouse Roasters to include our baby-sized potatoes.”

When sliced into halves or quarters, MountainKing’s Steakhouse Roasters cook up in about 25 minutes to create crispy, oven-baked wedge fries without the trans fat, sodium and calories associated with frozen fries.

MountainKing’s pre-sized baby potatoes, ideal for roasting or baking, also continue to grow in popularity. According to consumer surveys by MountainKing, 65 percent of those who purchase small bags of fresh potatoes buy them every two weeks. Moreover 60 percent of those surveyed purchase small potatoes for their ease of preparation.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. Currently, about one million U.S. households enjoy MountainKing products every week. To learn more, visit mountainking.com or call (713) 923-5807.