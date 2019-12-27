Nature Fresh Farms Community Efforts Spreads Holiday Cheer

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms continues to give back to their community this holiday season through their various initiatives providing some much-needed joy for families in need.

On December 21st and 22nd, as part of their Holiday Giveaway initiative, Nature Fresh Farms and South Essex Fabricating visited a total of 45 families; 34 in Windsor/Essex and 11 families in Fulton County Ohio, providing each of them with $200 in groceries and a $500 gift card. This has been the third consecutive year the companies have carried out their Holiday Giveaway. The companies initially set out to sponsor 30 families, however, employees of the companies came together to sponsor an additional 15 families – bringing the total number to 45 families.

In addition to their Giveaway, the cross-company food drive took place over a two-week period where South Essex Fabricating and Nature Fresh Farms employee donations led to a total of 5,128 dry goods collected. The companies brought the non-perishable food items to the local Salvation Army in Leamington, Ontario & The Open Door in Delta, Ohio.

Both initiatives were extremely successful in providing families with some much-needed cheer this season.

“The amount of donations raised for our Holiday Giveaway and cross-company food drive really shows the incredible generosity and kindness of our team members at Nature Fresh Farms and South Essex Fabricating,” said Founder and Owner, Peter Quiring. “It was very humbling to see how everyone was inspired to give back to people in need in our communities in such a meaningful way.”

On December 17th Nature Fresh Farms also presented a $2000 donation to the local organization, The Bridge, where Allocation Manager at Nature Fresh Farms, Justin Guenther, brought the donation on behalf of the participants of their 15-kilometer fundraiser. Beginning in August, participants would walk or run a total of 15 km per week for 12 weeks. Any participant that did not reach the 15 km had to donate $5 for each kilometer they were under. The goal of the fundraiser was to promote a healthy lifestyle while raising funds for the local organization.

“As a team, we always want to challenge ourselves to lead healthy lifestyles,” shared Justin Guenther. “A fundraiser like this encourages that while raising money for an organization that our company already supports heavily. This has been a win-win for our team.”

Nature Fresh Farms constantly seeks to engage with their communities in their ongoing fundraising efforts. Helping support local organizations and providing deserving families with some much-needed cheer is one way they are able to show their appreciation to the community and their commitment to those needing some extra assistance.