New Crop Alert: Fresh and Delicious Organic Apples From the Southern Hemisphere

We are proud to offer our new crop from the Southern Hemisphere! Our organic apples are fresh, crisp and flavorful, the way nature intended. Harvesting began in the spring, while domestic apples were harvested in the fall, making our apples the fresher option. Our customers could benefit from increased sales and customer satisfaction by offering our organic apples until the next domestic harvest arrives. Our apples are available from June through August. We are committed to growing, packing, and shipping the highest quality, best tasting organic apples available during the summer months.

“We ship all of our Southern Hemisphere organic apples to the US in ocean containers and are bringing most of them into the Port of Philadelphia because of the reduced carbon footprint. Our studies have found that the amount of carbon or fuel required to ship an ocean container with 1,176 cartons of apples to Philadelphia from the Southern Hemisphere uses 1/12th the amount of carbon or fuel required to ship a truckload of 980 cartons of apples from the west coast of the US to the east coast. Additionally, because our apples are half a year fresher than domestically grown apples at the same time of year, there is an additional carbon savings from the electricity saved from the fact that our apples are stored for six months less time,” said David Posner, President and CEO of Awe Sum Organics.

Awe Sum Organics is working with Southern Hemisphere growers from Chile, New Zealand, and Argentina. We have partnered with the best organic farmers in the world for over 30 years to provide fresh and delicious organic fruit to our customers. We are offering customer programs through the months of June, July, and August. The varieties are Royal Gala, Granny Smith, Fuji and Cripps Pink and are available in bulk sizes and bagged in 12/3lb cello bags or 12/2lb pouch bags.

Contact us if you are interested in building a reliable and secure program of high quality fresh and Awe Sum new crop organic apples from the Southern Hemisphere for the months of June, July and August.

Phone: (831) 462-2244 Email: sales@awesumorganics.com