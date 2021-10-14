New Seasons Market Partners with Afresh to Bring Fresher Produce to Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO and PORTLAND, OR – Afresh Technologies, an AI-driven technology company building solutions that are transforming the fresh food supply chain, and privately-owned, west coast neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market have partnered to bring Afresh’s Fresh Operating System into select stores in the Pacific Northwest. The partnership will help New Seasons Market reduce complexity within its stores, optimize produce operations, increase sales, and deliver fresher produce to consumers.

New Seasons Market is committed to supporting the regional food economy, honoring local farmers, ranchers, and growers, while ensuring delivery of the freshest foods available. Working with Afresh’s AI-powered solution will create more efficient truck-to-shelf ordering, reducing back stock and increasing the longevity of fresh produce before it even leaves the store.

“New Seasons Market was founded with the vision of cultivating good for generations by taking care of our staff, our communities, regional producers, and the environment. Partnering with Afresh allows us to support these goals by leveraging technology that makes our food fresher and less wasteful. I’m excited for the game-changing impact Afresh will bring to the customers we serve, our sustainability efforts, and our bottom line,” shared Nancy Lebold, chief executive officer.

“We’re always working to be more sustainable and looking for new ways to reduce waste and give back to the community. As a member of the Pacific Coast Collaborative, we’re working with other companies toward a shared ambition to effectively prevent and reduce food waste along the West Coast,” explains Karen Molis, chief financial officer at New Seasons Market.

“Working with New Seasons Market is a natural fit for Afresh, as our corporate missions are so well aligned in our shared goals to eliminate food waste and increase access to fresh food,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Afresh. “Through our AI-driven approach built specifically for fresh, we will help New Seasons Market transform its fresh departments so that they can continue to build and nourish the communities they serve.”

New Seasons Market will pilot Afresh software through 2022 to learn how to achieve significant reductions in food waste, reach superior freshness and in-stock rates, and increase operating margins. Stores using Afresh have reduced food waste by 25%, minimized out of stocks by 80%, and increased sales by an average of 3% month over month.

About Afresh Technologies

Afresh is on a mission to eliminate food waste and increase access to fresh, nutritious food with the first Fresh Operating System built specifically to overcome fresh food’s challenges. With Afresh, grocery retailers like Heinen’s, Winco, and Fresh Thyme order billions of dollars of perishables every year while reducing millions of pounds of food waste and increasing sales with fresher food that lasts longer at home. Afresh, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2017 by Matt Schwartz, Nathan Fenner, and Volodymyr Kuleshov. Learn more at www.afresh.com.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of our staff, partners, neighborhoods and the environment, to growing a sustainable business, we’re doing what we love with a commitment to cultivate a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, OR, we’re now a team of nearly 3,500 passionate staff across 19 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California— serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab and go meal solutions. We’re proud of our progressive values— from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits, to committing 10 percent of our after-tax profits to the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.newseasonsmarket.com.