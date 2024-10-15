New York Produce Show’s Keynote Speaker Will Teach ‘How to Build Business Through Storytelling’

Matthew Luhn, acclaimed storyteller and creative force behind some of the most dynamic Disney/Pixar films including Toy Story, Up and Finding Nemo, will be the Keynote Speaker at this year’s New York Produce Show and Conference in Manhattan on December 11.

Luhn will share his unique perspective on capturing an audience and the art of storytelling – a linchpin to success for all businesses – with attendees during the Opening Breakfast at the Jacob Javits Center. The morning gathering is one of dozens of featured events and demonstrations happening that Wednesday, including the massive trade show that is set to welcome more than 4,000 attendees and nearly 400 exhibitors.

The theme of this year’s New York Produce Show is “Where Passion Becomes Action”, a celebration of the rich multi-generational history and enthusiasm of the people who make the fresh produce industry unique. In addition to the Keynote Breakfast, which will guide participants in the craft of storytelling for business, many educational sessions and networking event at the three-day conference (Dec. 10-12) provide tips and insights that make businesses more powerful.

“We couldn’t be more honored to have Matthew at this year’s show at a time when storytelling and branding are so critical to everyone who works in produce,” says Ken Whitacre, organizer of the New York Produce Show and CEO/Publisher at Produce Business magazine. “Matthew’s credentials in the creative space speak for themselves, but his efforts in helping companies follow through on their dreams have been just as impressive.”

Luhn spent more than 25 years working on some of the greatest animated films ever made. He had a hand in the first three Toy Story movies and was involved in character development, animation, storyboarding and writing on top Pixar movies, such as Monsters Inc., Cars and Ratatouille. It was a dream realized for Luhn, the son of toy store owner who aspired to be an animator at Disney. From the age of three, and appreciating his father’s creative drive, Matthew began drawing … and eventually he landed in Hollywood.

But Luhn’s career journey didn’t stop there. He authored a book, called The Best Story Wins: How to Leverage Hollywood Storytelling in Business and Beyond , and began consulting work for companies, including Charles Schwab and Adidas.

Realizing the power of his ability to help businesses leverage their own stories, Luhn went on the speaker circuit. Since then, he has spoken before leaders at Target, Coca-Cola, Procter and Gamble, BMW, Warner Brothers, Sony, and Google, to name a few. He now spends much of his time inspiring others to do what he did as an animator and creative leader – to consistently innovate, to be curious and follow some of the same creative formulas used to construct memorable and lasting connections.

Celebrating its 15th year, the New York Produce Show again will feature an array of special events at the Opening Breakfast, including the unveiling of the Joe Nucci Award for most innovative produce item. Those interested in attending the trade show and other popular functions, such as the Cornell-led Foundational Excellence Program, Global Trade Symposium, Foodservice Forum, and industry tours – can register here.

