Oppy and Blue Diamond Growers Debut Fresh Almond Opportunity

Six new produce-perfect packs promise excitement in the fresh aisle

SEATTLE, Washington and SACRAMENTO, California — While more almonds are consumed than any other nut, opportunities to market them in the produce department have been modest—until now.

Leading fresh produce grower, marketer and distributor Oppy and No. 1 almond brand Blue Diamond Growers have partnered to deliver a tasty array of fresh almond and almond-fruit blends into retail produce departments.

The consumer-tested and widely approved assortment includes exciting new flavors – Oven Roasted Honey, Lightly Salted, Sea Salt & Black Pepper, Whole Natural almonds, as well as Toasted Almonds & Cherries and Sea Salt Almonds & Blueberries sold in eye-catching, resealable stand-up bags.

“Annual almond consumption in the U.S. triples that of the next most popular nut, but almonds own a mere 5% volume share in produce*,” said Brett Libke, senior vice president of national sales for Oppy. “We see a huge opportunity, with Blue Diamond’s brand equity, powerful promotions and free-standing displays driving sales.”

After several years of research and development by Blue Diamond, the new line has the perimeter shopper top of mind as it features premium almond varieties and no added oils or artificial flavors.

“We are excited to complement our center-store portfolio with this fresh new offering,” said Blue Diamond Growers Chief Commercial Officer Carmen Bourgaize. “Our consumer research indicates a purchase intent of over 70%, and nine out of ten people say there’s at least one item in our portfolio they would buy. We are eager to bring this strong value proposition to the produce shopper through our friends at Oppy.”

* Data Sources:

1. Circana – Snack Nuts Produce Category (Food + Walmart Adj), 52wks ending 5-21-23.

2. IRI Purchase Panel Survey 10-10-2022. Note: Grocery/Center = $2B; 316mm lbs.

3. 2023 Almond Board of California (ABC) – Almond Almanac. USDA Economic Research Service, Fruit & Treenut Situation and Outlook. 2021-2022 Preliminary Estimate.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,600 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.