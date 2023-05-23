Opal Apple Youth Make A Difference Initiative Announces 8 Grant Awardees

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms in conjunction with Opal Apple is thrilled to announce the recipients of the Opal Youth Make A Difference Grant, a program designed to support and uplift youth-led initiatives that make a positive impact in their local communities while focusing on youth taking leadership roles.

To be considered, applicants must be nonprofits operating in one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and must submit proof of 501(c)(3) status, or be affiliated with school entities, in good standing. The organizations must address one or more of the following issues:

Food security

Nutrition

Agriculture

Food politics and education

The program received a record number of fifty-eight applicants this year from all over the United States. After a rigorous evaluation process, eight exceptional programs have been chosen to receive a combined total of $35,000. The following grant winners stood out for their youth leadership roles and impact on their local communities.

Katie’s Krops (Summerville, SC) – Growing a healthy end to hunger, one youth-grown vegetable garden at a time! Water 4 Mercy (Clearwater, FL) – Providing water, food, and hope to remote African villages. LEAF Project (Landisburg, PA) – Cultivating youth leaders from diverse backgrounds through meaningful work in the food system. Grow It Green (Morristown, NJ) – Empowering a healthier and greener community. Tennessee FFA Foundation (Cookeville, TN) – Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve. The Garden Club Project (Blacklick, OH) – Teaching at-risk teens how to grow, harvest, prepare, and sell their produce. AfriThrive (Spring, MD) – Dedicated to building vibrant and thriving African immigrant and minority families through access to food, youth skills, and economic opportunity. Cultivating Connections (Hamilton, MT) – Working to inspire gratitude, generosity, community, abundance, and love of nature through education and organic farming.

“We are thrilled to witness the growth and impact of the Opal Youth Make A Difference Grant program,” says Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of FirstFruits Marketing. “We believe that by supporting and empowering these youth-led initiatives, we are fostering a generation of change-makers who will shape a better future for all. We look forward to continuing this journey and witnessing the remarkable transformations that these grant awardees will bring.”

Each grant recipient’s enthusiasm and commitment to making a difference serve as a testament to the incredible potential of youth-led initiatives. Their visionary projects and initiatives have the potential to bring about significant positive change and create lasting impact in our communities. The 2023 application window will be open from December 15, 2023 – February 9, 2024.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com