Oppy Extends Avocado Freshness With Apeel

Offering premium organic and conventional avocados from California, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico, Oppy is now using Apeel’s plant-based solution to extend the shelf life of its Eco Farms avocados grown in Mexico.

Having acquired a 65% stake of Eco Farms in spring 2020, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce adds even more value to its strategic avocado partnership of 360-degree capabilities with Apeel’s innovative and sustainable “peel” for fruit. Inspired by nature, Apeel produce lasts two times longer thanks to its unique protection made from materials found in the peels, seeds and pulp of all fruits and vegetables. The edible peel keeps moisture in and oxygen out, maintaining freshness and extending peak ripeness.

“We are thrilled to team up with Apeel,” said Oppy’s Director of Sales and Strategy for Eco Farms Mark Smith. “It was a natural fit for our partnership with Eco Farms. The brand’s Green is Good™ positioning and Apeel’s driving force of Food Gone Good, highlights our shared commitment of delivering high-quality fruit using sustainable practices.”

Eco Farms Sales Director Gahl Crane agrees, adding, “Many of our retailers share those same values too, and will be able to capitalize on avocados that maintain ideal firmness longer, see less shrink and build larger displays with ripe, ready-to-eat fruit. Ideally, the at-home eating experience for consumers will be notably better — with the added validation that their purchase makes a positive environmental impact.”

“We are excited to partner with Oppy to extend the shelf-life of Eco Farms avocados through our plant-based protection that has proven to maintain quality and ripeness for twice as long as untreated produce,” said Erich Klawuhn, SVP of Product, Apeel. “Our collaboration with sustainability-focused grower-marketers like Oppy has resulted in a massive reduction of food waste across the supply chain. We look forward to extending all the benefits of Apeel produce to retailers throughout Oppy’s network, ultimately reducing waste right down to consumer households as well.”

Noting that food waste is a major concern, Eco Farms and Oppy are excited to be involved with an initiative like Apeel which helps address it while building a stronger avocado category together with retail partners, Crane said.

Oppy’s Apeel program will commence with Mexican grown Eco Farms branded avocados, with the intention of extending into other countries of origin soon.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Eco Farms

Marketing extensive varieties of conventional and organic avocados, citrus, and exotic fruits like kumquats and dragon fruit, Eco Farms grows on over 700 acres in California. A pioneer in importing avocados from Chile and Mexico, we partner with local producers a well as growers from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Eco Farms’ supplies its retail and food service partners from its headquarters in Temecula, California and from regional ripening and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. Go to ecofarmsusa.com to learn more.

About Apeel

Apeel is on a mission to create a more sustainable global food system by using the power of nature to enable longer-lasting produce that fights food waste from farm to kitchen. Apeel produce lasts two times longer thanks to its plant-based protection made from materials found in the peels, seeds, and pulp of all fruits and vegetables. Apeel’s protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that cause produce to go bad, and is the only proven end-to-end solution for maintaining freshness. Available for organic and conventionally grown produce, Apeel is expanding into an ever-growing number of categories and markets. Good for consumers and the planet, Apeel reduces environmental impacts and gives everyone throughout the supply chain— from growers to retailers to consumers—more time to enjoy fresh produce. Farmers can sell more of what they grow and people can consume more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all. Apeel is Food Gone Good. Apeel is a trademark/registered trademark of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.