Organization Receives $15,000 Grant from the Collier Community Foundation

NAPLES, FL – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, is pleased to announce it has received a $15,000 Food and Nutrition Security Grant from the Collier Community Foundation. These funds will support the Brighter Bites 2024-2025 school year program across all Southwest Florida sites, serving 4,200 students and impacting over 1,800 families.

Brighter Bites offers programming in nine schools throughout Naples and Immokalee, Florida in areas described as under-resourced. Families that participate in programming receive up to 20 pounds of fresh produce bi-weekly along with nutrition education in the classroom and at home with the goal of creating healthy behavior change. Additional funding comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield – Florida Blue, NCEF, Publix, SEG Romay Davis, Southern Specialties, and Lipman Family Farms.

“We are very grateful for the support of Collier Community Foundation for our Southwest Florida program,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “Together, we are increasing food access, improving nutrition security, and supporting the development of healthy habits.”

The Collier Community Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Foundation’s discretionary funds. These funds were gifted by donors who believe in the Community Foundation’s ability to mobilize resources to address the community’s greatest needs.

To learn more about becoming a corporate sponsor through product or financial donations, visit brighterbites.org or contact Director of Strategy and Partnerships, Amy Priebe, at amy.priebe@brighterbites.org. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube for more.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About the Collier Community Foundation

Collier Community Foundation® is a tax-exempt, public, charitable organization established in 1985 to increase and focus on local private philanthropy. Today, the Collier Community Foundation manages over 850 funds, works with hundreds of nonprofits, and has granted over $362 million to nonprofit organizations, community programs, and scholarships. Informed giving. Powerful results®. Learn more at colliercf.org or call 239-649-5000.