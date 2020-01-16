Outbreak Appears Over; FDA Investigation Efforts Continue

As of January 15, 2020, the CDC reports that the outbreak appears to be over. Contaminated romaine from the Salinas, CA growing region that made people sick in this outbreak is likely no longer available. Consumers need not avoid romaine lettuce, or any other produce, from the Salinas, CA growing area.

Update

FDA will continue its investigation into potential sources and contributing factors that led to the outbreak in order to inform future prevention efforts.

FDA, CDC, and California health and agriculture authorities concluded their investigation of the common grower noted as having supplied romaine lettuce linked to three concurrent outbreaks; this outbreak which includes cases in the U.S. and CanadaExternal Link Disclaimer; one outbreak in Washington state potentially linked to leafy greens; and the third outbreak, with cases in the U.S. and Canada, linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.

