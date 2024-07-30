Placon Closing Wilson North Carolina Packaging Operation

Wilson, North Carolina – Placon, a family owned thermoformer and leader in sustainable plastic packaging, is closing its production operation in Wilson, North Carolina later this year. The closure will affect seventy employees at the 112,000 square foot location. Existing business from the Wilson location will be consolidated and moved to Placon’s Madison and Plymouth locations. Customers will not experience any supply interruptions.

“The Wilson location was equipped with a technology platform that was difficult to tool up quickly and sell into our existing markets,” said Dan Mohs, Placon Chairperson and CEO. “With a heavy heart, we thank our Wilson team members for their efforts and have put together packages to help ease the impact of this change.” Placon purchased the facility in October 2021 for additional capacity and resources during the COVID pandemic, but the location was unable to successfully achieve business goals. This decision was necessary to rationalize capacity and establish a strong footing for future growth.

