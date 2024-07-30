Titan Farms and Harris Teeter Launch 11th Annual Peaches with a Purpose Campaign to Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan Farms and Harris Teeter are proud to announce the commencement of the 11th annual Peaches with a Purpose campaign across all North Carolina Harris Teeter stores. This initiative aims to support local communities by donating a percentage of peach sales to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C. This year, Titan Farms will contribute directly by donating a truckload of fresh peaches totaling 37,800 pounds.

Chalmers Carr, CEO and President of Titan Farms, expressed his gratitude for the ongoing partnership and commitment to community support: “At Titan Farms, we are honored to continue our support for the Peaches with a Purpose campaign alongside Harris Teeter. Our donation of fresh peaches will provide nutritious meals to those in need throughout North Carolina, and we are particularly grateful to Salem Transportation for their generous contribution in transporting this donation to the food bank.”

The Peaches with a Purpose campaign was established to combat food insecurity and raise awareness about the importance of fresh produce. Over the last 11 years Titan Farms has donated over 380,000 pounds of peaches. This year’s contribution will further aid the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in it’s mission to serve over 489,000 individuals, including children and seniors, across 24 counties in North and South Carolina.

“We believe in the power of partnerships to make a meaningful impact,” said Lori Anne Carr, Vice President of Titan Farms. “Through Peaches with a Purpose, we continue to address the critical need for fresh produce in local food banks and ensure that nutritious options are accessible to all.”

The Peaches with a Purpose campaign will run until August 13, 2024, and customers can support the cause by purchasing peaches at their local Harris Teeter store.

For more information, visit www.titanfarms.com

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY 2021-2022, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 75 million pounds of food and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies.