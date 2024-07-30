Agrifruit, LLC and Freska Produce International, LLC Join Forces

OXNARD, CA – Agrifruit, LLC and affiliated companies, Bobalu Berries, Agrifrost Processing, and West Coast Berry Farms, announced a new strategic alignment with Freska Produce International. This alignment was formed to enhance company growth further and build on the strengths developed over the past several years.

The Agrifruit family of companies has continually been on a calculated growth path focused on building for the future. This alignment with Freska Produce International allows Agrifruit to tap into new business opportunities, with veterans from Freska Produce capitalizing on its extensive logistics, processing, and Latin American sourcing expertise.

The alignment does not change either company’s management but will create synergies in sourcing, logistics, and marketing to drive innovation across both companies.

“We are excited about this new partnership to help further strengthen processing, logistics, and import opportunities to serve our customers as we draw from these industry leaders,” says Bobby Jones, Managing Partner for Agrifruit.

As a third-generation berry company, owners have always been very discerning in making long-term decisions that impact the company, so this step forward was very intentional before joining forces with Freska. Both companies are very excited about the future expansion of Agrifruit, LLC and the logistic synergies that will result from this alliance.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Agrifruit,” Jesus “Chuy” Loza of Freska, adds. “Their commitment to quality and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership will expand our product offerings and provide our customers with an even greater selection of fresh produce.”

Both companies share a dedication to maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability, always focused on meeting customer expectations. This new collaboration will optimize supply chains, enhance quality, and meet the evolving demands of the marketplace and the consumer.

About Freska Produce International, LLC:

Renowned producer and distributor of premium mangos, avocados, and dried mangos, Freska Produce International, LLC is dedicated to delivering the freshest and highest quality fruits to customers worldwide. Freska has established itself as a leader in the fruit industry.

About Agrifruit, LLC:

Agrifruit, LLC is a family-owned and operated affiliation of companies originally established in 1962, including year-round premium fresh Bobalu brand strawberries from California and Mexico. Agrifrost, LLC. is a fruit processing facility selling a wide range of berry products.