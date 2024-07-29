Hannaford Supermarkets Recognized by Gulf of Maine Research Institute for Its Commitment to Supporting the Local Seafood Economy

Scarborough, Maine – Hannaford Supermarkets was recently honored by the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) with one of three inaugural “Gulf of Maine Tastemaker” awards, recognizing local businesses for their exceptional contributions to the seafood industry.

Hannaford was recognized in the “Local” category for having “consistently worked with over 20 local suppliers to ensure customers have access to local seafood whenever and wherever they shop.” GMRI also cited Hannaford’s direct work with fishermen and women by supporting and participating actively in fishery improvement projects.

GMRI’s “Gulf of Maine Tastemaker” awards recognize businesses that are dedicated to celebrating and promoting the vibrant array of local seafood from regional waters and fostering a sustainable, resilient regional seafood economy.

“Hannaford Supermarkets has been walking the local walk for nearly a decade,” GMRI noted in its award recognition. “This support highlights their passion for sustainabilityand underscores their role as a driving force in promoting the vibrancy of the local seafood economy. As a longstanding GMRI partner, Hannaford exemplifies local businesses that have a steadfast commitment to bolstering the local seafood economy.”

“We are thrilled to receive such a meaningful recognition from our longtime partners at GMRI,” said Nate Jewell, seafood category manager for Hannaford Supermarkets. “Hannaford is deeply committed to supporting local suppliers and helping our customers discover the incredible variety of local, sustainably-sourced seafood from Gulf of Maine waters. We thank GMRI for this honor and look forward to continuing to advance seafood sustainability standards in the years to come.”

Forty-two percent of Hannaford’s seafood is sourced locally. In 2010, Hannaford began work with GMRI to vet and audit all seafood products sold at its stores on a continuous basis to ensure they are fully traceable, come from responsible sources and meet strict criteria in Hannaford’s seafood sourcing policy, which requires all seafood products sold at its stores to meet key sustainability criteria.

For each seafood product, information is required from suppliers, including how and where fish were caught or farmed and whether the fish is sourced from a fishery or farm that is certified to a Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative-benchmarked standard, engaged in a Fishery Improvement Project, or assessed as low risk by GMRI. Hannaford continues to work with GMRI to validate all new seafood products and collaborates to enhance both environmental and social sustainability in seafood.

Further emphasizing its commitment to the local seafood industry, Hannaford partnered with GMRI last year to develop a multilingual Gulf of Maine Seafood Guide to help familiarize New Americans with fresh local offerings, while further developing the market for sustainable, local seafood. Available at all Hannaford seafood counters, the guide features colorful images of whole fish and shellfish and information about local seafood offerings, including flavor profiles, health attributes and cooking tips.

For more information about Hannaford’s sustainable seafood policy, visit www.hannaford.com/about-us/sustainable-seafood.

