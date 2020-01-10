Flavor-Forward Plenty Expands Product Availability through Bay Area Food Retailers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Plenty, the flavor-first vertical farming company with a mission to improve the health of people and the planet, today announced it is increasing the Bay Area’s access to tasteful greens through key retailers in the region. Whole Foods Market locations in San Francisco, including Franklin, Potrero Hill and Soma, and Safeway locations in Menlo Park and Oakland have joined Andronico’s, Good Eggs, Berkeley Bowl, and Draeger’s grocery stores to offer Plenty’s ultra-clean produce.

Plenty produce is designed for the best possible flavor while growing with extreme efficiency and cleanliness. The farms are able to control variables like climate and light, while using less than 1% of the land and less than 5% of the water compared to an outdoor farm.

“We’re excited to work with these essential Bay Area retailers to make our craveable produce more widely available,” said Matt Barnard, CEO and co-founder of Plenty. “Whole Foods Market and Safeway, in addition to Andronico’s, Good Eggs, Berkeley Bowl, and Draeger’s, have earned the trust of their customers to provide the best in produce, and we’re honored to be among those selected to be in their stores. As a company with a mission to improve health, we’re happy to be delivering our clean, pesticide-free greens to these communities and will continue to work tirelessly to bring Plenty to more stores across the San Francisco Bay Area.”

“We should not eat produce just for the sake of eating produce. We should eat fresh produce because it tastes great while minimizing environmental impact. This is why people need greater access to local, healthy vegetables that are full of great flavor and nutrients,” said Dominique Crenn, Michelin-starred chef and owner of Atelier Crenn, and a key member of Plenty’s Culinary Advisory Board. “In order to effect real environmental change, we should focus on encouraging others to incorporate more plants into their diet. However, there should never be a reason to compromise on the quality – and these greens show that it is possible to strike that balance.”

Whole Foods Market will pilot carrying the Plenty products in three San Francisco stores including Franklin, Potrero Hill and Soma locations. Available now, Plenty greens made their Safeway debut at the Menlo Park store on El Camino Real and in Oakland at 100 Broadway. The retailers are carrying four of Plenty’s taste-elevated products:

Starlight Kale – A velvety-soft baby kale highlighted by bright notes and a smooth finish

Velvet Spice Blend – A crunchy, colorful mix of bok choy and mizuna that brings a mustardy heat to the table

Sweet Sunrise Greens & Herb Blend – A delicious blend of beet leaves, greens, and fennel offers subtle sweet licorice and cool earthy notes

Wild Wasabi Baby Arugula – A bold, baby arugula with seductive spice and subtle hints of summer citrus and black pepper

For more information on Plenty’s products and availability visit www.plenty.ag.

About Plenty

Plenty is here to change the way people eat, making extraordinary flavor and nutrition more available. We build farms that put flavor first, and we grow incredible yields while using less than five percent of the water and one percent of the land. Our fruits and vegetables are selected for their flavor and nutrition and are always pesticide-free, because of how and where we grow. Plenty recently debuted the world’s most efficient leafy greens farm at its South San Francisco headquarters. We believe that by increasing availability to craveable fruits and vegetables, we can improve human and planetary health.