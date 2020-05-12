Potato Farmers Reduce Planting as Demand Plummets During Pandemic

Jessie Higgins, UPI Produce May 12, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Potato farmers plan to plant fewer spuds this year after demand for America’s most popular vegetable has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Early estimates show potato acres down about 10 percent, said Blair Richardson, CEO of Denver-based Potatoes USA, a potato marketing organization. But even with that reduction, industry leaders fear farmers will be unable to sell all their harvest come fall.

The problem developed because the closures of restaurants, schools and other food service operations created an unprecedented drop in potato consumption across the country.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: UPI

Related Articles

Produce

Mart Produce, LLC and ProSource Inc., Enter Into Joint Venture Agreement

July 5, 2019 PROSOURCE

Mart Produce (The Mart Group, LLC) and ProSource Inc. have entered into a letter of intent that will propel the companies into a Joint Venture Agreement. The Mart Group LLC, comprised of four Idaho potato growers, will acquire a significant equity position in ProSource Inc., a year-round grower-based onion supplier. The new Joint Venture brings together the current ownership of The Mart Group LLC, ProSource Inc., and Golden West Produce LLC, to form a collaborative grower-based potato and onion marketing company, effective August 01, 2019. ﻿

Produce

Dollars Up While Volume Varies During Holiday Season

January 23, 2019 Potatoes USA

The value of total store potato sales increased by 1.5% during the second quarter of the marketing year compared to previous marketing year. Quarter two ran from October through December 2018 and included all holiday sales prior to the new year. Volume declined by -1.8% across all categories.