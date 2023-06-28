Produce Partners Unite for Healthy Family Project’s 21st Publix Produce for Kids Campaign

Reidsville, GA – The Healthy Family Project Publix Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign took place May 11 through June 21 with 13 produce companies donating 775,000 meals* to the 35 Feeding America® network food banks in the Publix market area. This is the campaign’s 21st year and has raised more than $3.8 mm for causes that support families and children in the Publix communities and helped provide more than 13 million meals to Feeding America network food banks.



During the campaign, signs were positioned in more than 1,300 Publix stores near participating produce vendors. The signs featured QR codes leading shoppers to a free bi-lingual downloadable eCookbook with recipe inspiration, and nutrition tips featuring campaign produce partners. In addition, their products were prominently featured in weekly ads throughout the campaign.



“At Publix, we are dedicated to fostering a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix director of community relations. “Healthy Family Project’s Produce for Kids campaign aligns with this purpose, and we are proud to collaborate again this year.”



Produce partners supporting the Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign included: Acosta Sales & Marketing, Ayco Farms, CMI Orchards, Driscoll’s®, Fresh Express®, GT’s Living Foods, SUNSET®, Suja Juice™, Marie’s®, Mucci Farms, Rainer, Shuman Farms RealSweet® Onions, and Wonderful® Pistachio.



In addition to the in-store activation, Healthy Family Project hosted a Facebook Live cooking class featuring the campaign’s produce partners. Produce suppliers were also highlighted in targeted social media and enewsletter content throughout May and June.



“We know that hunger is an issue year-round, but particularly through the summer months when kids who usually receive meals at school are home for the summer,” said John Shuman, founder of Healthy Family Project and president at Shuman Farms. “Together, with our produce partners and Publix, we can make a meaningful difference and create a brighter future for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the communities where our products are sold.”



Feeding America estimates that 22 million children in the United States experience hunger each year. The produce partners aligning with this campaign are making an impact to fill this need through meals.





The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America member food banks including: Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., All Faiths Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feed More, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Food Bank of Abermarle, Fredricksburg Area Food Bank, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of SE North Carolina, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Food bank.





For more information about the Publix and Produce for Kids campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com/publix

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.





About Healthy Family Project| Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided 18 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.



About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,345 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.





About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.