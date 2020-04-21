Side Delights Gourmet Petite Potatoes Receives US Packaging Design Award

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights® announced today its third packaging design award in five years. Graphic Design USA announced its 57th American Packaging Design Awards online today, including The Side DelightsÒ Gourmet Petite fresh potato package. The design was created to include a clean, elegant design that evokes the feeling of a white tablecloth restaurant.

“We challenged the design team to communicate the beauty and style of high-end dining while providing package design ques that would be just as stimulating visually on the shelf,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “We designed the packaging for a consumer who wants to be excited about their food choices and bring the restaurant experience home.”

The American Package Design Award challenges entrants to “convey the message, promote the brand, and close the deal.” Package design and related disciplines are increasingly acknowledged as the difference makers in communicating the message, advancing the brand, and influencing the purchasing decision. Winners are chosen not only on visual design, but also on how the packaging addresses specific market trends, marketing objectives, and target markets.

Side DelightsÒ Gourmet Petites for Canada are high quality, petite Red, Yellow, and combination Red and Yellow potato varieties. These potatoes come in a 1.5-pound pillow pack. “We launched this design in Canada with our Red Isle Potato Growers partner. Canadian retailers want a product line that communicates an elegant, high-end offering for the gourmet segment of the potato category,” noted Triou. “Typically, bi-lingual packaging struggles design-wise. For this type of package to win a visual design award is unique. With this recognition, I feel confident extending this design to the continental U.S.”

Side Delights® Gourmet Petite product line (2020) joins Flavorables® (2017) and Roastables® (2016) product lines as previous Graphic Design USA award winners.

For more information on the Graphic Design USA awards, visit: http://contests.gdusa.com/competitions/2020-american-package-design-awards

To see Side Delights Gourmet Petite winning packaging, visit: http://contests.gdusa.com/gdusa-contest-winner?cc=apda20&ids=0|10187|10188|10189&iy=&im=

For more information on Side Delights, visit www.SideDelights.com

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), Green Thumb Farms, Inc. (Fryeburg, ME), Red Isle Potato Growers, Ltd. (Prince Edward Island, Canada), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).