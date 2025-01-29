Source.ag Welcomes Canadian Tomato Grower Jack’s Organics, Part of Hazel Farms Group, as Its Customer 

An Ontario tomato grower embarks on a journey to further increase operational efficiency with Source.ag’s solutions

AMSTERDAM – Source.ag, the provider of AI solutions for vegetable growers, announced Jack’s Organics, part of the Hazel Farms Group, became its customer. Based in Ontario, Canada, Jack’s Organics is the largest organic grower in the Hazel Farms Group. With Source.ag’s solutions, the tomato grower aims to streamline data collection across operations, enhance transparency and team alignment, and enable seamless scalability to support long-term goals.

“Source.ag’s solution will enable Jack’s Organics to accurately track, compare, and improve cultivations while leveraging data-driven insights and tools to scale operations effectively across their facility,” said Gino Fratarcangeli, Director of Business Development at Jack’s Organics.

“The team at Jack’s Organics embodies the forward-thinking mindset that drives the Canadian tomato industry. Partnering with Hazel Farms Group is an exciting opportunity to empower their operation with cutting-edge technology, and I’m eager to support their efforts to drive efficiency, sustainability, and long-term success,” said Tomas Geurts, General Manager for North America at Source.ag.

Source.ag’s advanced technology is helping growers worldwide scale faster and operate more efficiently, boosting vegetable yields and creating more sustainable practices. Today, commercial greenhouses in 18 countries benefit from Source.ag’s solutions globally. These growers collectively produce vegetables for more than 60 million people worldwide, a number that continues to grow.

About Source.ag

Source.ag is accelerating access to fresh fruit and vegetables by empowering the world’s growers with AI. Founded in 2020 by Rien Kamman (CEO) and Ernst van Bruggen (CPO), Source.ag has brought together a team of experienced engineers and plant scientists and has partnered with the world’s leading growers to build the sector’s most advanced AI. Its AI solutions can simulate plant behavior for defining and implementing optimal cultivation strategies, taking into account millions of data points on climate, biology, and resources. By enabling more growers to operate more facilities more efficiently through pioneering tech, Source.ag is making covered greenhouse agriculture accessible, profitable, and globally scalable. Together, we’re on a mission to feed the world, in a climate-resilient and resource-efficient way.