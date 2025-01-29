NatureSweet and Barilla Join Forces to Deliver Flavorful Meals

Juicy NatureSweet® Cherubs® combined with Barilla® Protein+® pasta fuel families with tasty, nutritious meals

SAN ANTONIO — NatureSweet®, the trailblazer in premium produce, is proud to join forces with Barilla®, the world’s leading pasta maker, to launch a co-branded campaign, “A Burst of Energy & Flavor”, inspiring families to create vibrant meals that delight the senses.

The combination of NatureSweet Cherubs® snacking tomatoes, rich in antioxidants, pairs perfectly with Barilla Protein+® pasta made from semolina wheat and protein from lentils, chickpeas, and peas that provides nutrients for your meal. With 17 grams of protein per 3.5 oz serving, this spaghetti offers a delicious option for the entire family, made with 100% plant-based protein.

“We’re committed to inspiring families to embrace healthier eating with products that are as flavorful as they are nutritious,” says Travis Laveault, Omnichannel & Digital Marketing Director at NatureSweet. “By partnering with Barilla®, we’re combining the best of our Cherubs® snacking tomatoes and their Protein+® pasta to create meals that are not only wholesome but also bring joy to the table.”

In addition to inspiring recipes, the campaign will feature strategically located signage in both produce and pasta aisles, captivating custom displays, retail media placements, and targeted digital advertising to engage online consumers at Kroger and Kroger banner stores, Albertsons and Albertsons banner stores, Raleys, and The Giant Company.

“At Barilla, we believe in the power of sharing a meal to bring families together,” says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Brand Marketing Director, Barilla Americas. “This collaboration with NatureSweet allows us to offer delicious pasta that is both a good source of protein and pairs perfectly with NatureSweet’s premium produce, helping families create balanced meals that nourish both the body and the soul.”

For a season full of flavor and nutrition, NatureSweet and Barilla invite you to explore new ways to add protein to your diet. Check out this recipe:

Protein+® Spaghetti with NatureSweet Cherubs® Tomatoes

The Barilla and NatureSweet campaign will run from January to March.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the leading brand in snacking tomatoes and a trusted provider for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company and greenhouse grower in North America, we operate over 1,400 acres of greenhouse space, growing premium tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. Our team of nearly 9,000 associates ensures every product is handpicked at peak freshness, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to supermarkets across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Our mission is to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America through a profitable business model that encourages other companies to replicate. With a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, NatureSweet has earned B Corp, Fair Trade, and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop over 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality. The Group’s commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients favouring those from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company’s over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople