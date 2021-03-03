SpartanNash Announces VP, Fresh Merchandising

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that the Company has promoted Amy McClellan to Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, effective March 8. Ms. McClellan has served as SVP, Retail Operations and Merchandising for Martin’s Super Markets and as Division Vice President, Retail for SpartanNash since the company acquired Martin’s in January of 2019. She recently celebrated her 20-year service anniversary with Martin’s, beginning as a part-time cashier while in high school and advancing to increasing roles of responsibility including Communications Specialist, Market Research Supervisor, Loyalty and Marketing Programs Manager, Director of Marketing and Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

As Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, Ms. McClellan will play a key role in developing the long-term vision of Fresh product categories to ensure success for SpartanNash’s more than 150 company-owned stores and 2,100 independent retail locations. She will be responsible for developing the overall product assortment strategy, delivering the highest quality products and introducing new solutions to meet and anticipate customers’ ever-changing appetites.

“At SpartanNash, we are building a people-first culture that is laser focused on attracting and retaining top talent, developing our associates and creating opportunities for advancement, while ensuring the safety of our family of associates, customers and communities,” said President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “Amy’s growth, expertise and leadership are inspiring to all, and I have no doubt she will excel in taking our Fresh offering to new levels.”

Ms. McClellan earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Advertising and MBA from Indiana University. In addition, she completed an executive level Strategic Marketing Management program at the University of Chicago. She currently serves on the SpartanNash Foundation Board of Trustees, the Greater South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the United Fresh Produce Association Retail/Food Service Board of Directors.

“Amy’s strong leadership in merchandising, market development and strategic growth initiatives will help to grow and expand the Fresh Merchandising categories at SpartanNash,” notes Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya.

Ms. McClellan will report toSenior Vice President, Merchandising Joe McQuesten.

