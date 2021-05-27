SUNRAYS Inaugural Sonoran Grape Season Underway

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. has announced that their SUNRAYS® inaugural Sonoran grape season is officially underway with the first SUNRAYS® grapes from Mexico packed over weekend. In its first season in grapes, the SUNRAYS® brand has already shipped over 380,000 boxes from Peru and Chile and expects to pack more than 250,000 boxes out of Northern Mexico.

“We are extremely excited to continue our SUNRAYS® grape program with our Mexican grape growers. We are confident that the quality and success we experienced with our Peruvian and Chilean grapes will continue out of Mexico” says John Paap, Brand Manager at Jac. Vandenberg.

“Just as we established in Peru and Chile, we will have strict quality control measures in place to ensure all grapes packed in SUNRAYS® are meeting the highest flavor and quality standards which our retail partners and shoppers have grown accustomed to since SUNRAYS® grapes entered the market,” says Paap. “In fact, more than 50% of the varieties packed in the SUNRAYS® brand will be proprietary varieties”.

Vandenberg has partnered with some of the finest grape growers out of Mexico for its SUNRAYS® program which sees it importing a variety of preferred varieties that meet the flavor demands of today’s retailer. These varieties include Sweet Globes, Sugar Drop, Sweet Celebration, Jack’s Salute and more. In addition to offering bags, SUNRAYS® grapes out of Mexico will also be offered in clamshells. As with all of their grapes, the SUNRAYS® grapes out of Mexico are also Non-GMO Project Verified.

The SUNRAYS® Sonoran grape season will run through mid-July and then transition to its California crop.