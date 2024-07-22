Umlor Orchards Joins Applewood Fresh Growers

Sparta, MI – Applewood Fresh Growers, a leading Michigan apple shipper/grower, announced a new partnership with Umlor Orchards, Inc. As a valuable part of their Michigan network, Applewood’s partnership with Umlor boosts volume and packing capability by 25%.

Taken Together, Applewood’s reach encompasses:

Ownership of Applewood Orchards (Deerfield, MI)

Partnered Ownership of Elite Apple Co. (Sparta, MI)

Partnerships with New Era’s American Apple (New Era, MI) ; Michigan Apple Packers (Sparta, MI) ; Umlor Orchards (Conklin, MI)

“We are beyond thrilled to add Umlor Orchard to our Michigan Apple program this next 2024 season,” states Brian Coates, VP at Applewood Fresh. “Their addition aligns perfectly with our customer growth needs, as we aim to grow our volume of quality Michigan apples and continue to support family grown Michigan apple growers.”

Umlor Orchards, Inc. operated by the Umlor Family for over three generations is a family-run packer and grower located in Conklin, Michigan. The company’s roots run deep in Michigan, dating back to 1958.

“By forming this relationship with Applewood Fresh, we will improve our packing capabilities by continuing to add the latest technology in sorting and packing equipment.” says Vince Umlor, President of Umlor Orchards. “We believe Applewood Fresh can help us grow, not only in our apple community, but in the marketplace as well to help achieve those goals.”

This partnership includes fruit from farms in Conklin, Hart, and Shelby areas, consisting of around 350+ acres of apples such as Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji, Red Delicious, and others. Alongside the increased volume of apples, Applewood is enhanced with an additional packing capacity and storage of apples, utilizing 14 controlled-atmosphere rooms.

Since Applewood was recently acquired by FirstFruits Farms in Washington state, it is now part of a unique multi-regional apple supply system. Together Applewood Fresh and FirstFruits Farms offer advantageous opportunities for growth to their combined customer base.

About Applewood Fresh

Built on generations of experience and passion, Applewood Fresh is a leading shipper, packer, grower, and marketer of Michigan’s flavorful apples. Applewood represents 19+ branded and core apple varieties spanning over 10,000+ acres of grower partners’ land in West and Southeast areas of Michigan. Just as the concentric rings of a tree tell the history of its existence, Applewood’s story of growth is told in rings of integrity and value. From the land our family-run orchards rest on to the fruit we deliver each season, we are committed to delivering apples with integrity. For more information on Applewood Fresh, visit www.applewoodfresh.com.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to serving families by growing exceptional fruit. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Farms, visit www.FirstFruits.com.