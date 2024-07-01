USApple Announces Staff Promotion of Christopher Gerlach

Gerlach is now Vice President of Insights & Analytics

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) announced that Christopher Gerlach has been promoted to Vice President, Insights & Analytics.

Gerlach joined USApple in July 2020 as the Director of Industry Analytics. Over the past four years, he has drawn on his strong economic and data analysis skillset to prepare proprietary reports, webinars, and presentations that offer unparalleled business intelligence to the apple industry.

“When Chris joined USApple, he immediately immersed himself in our shared vision of discovering, analyzing and reporting data that are helping apple industry participants make better decisions,” said Jim Bair, President and CEO of USApple. “Some of these data have never before been discovered or shared. From his storage reports to our proprietary Newton database to his market webinars that draw large audiences, Chris is adding value to USApple membership, especially during a time when the industry is fighting economic headwinds. His new title is intended to reflect his many valuable contributions.”

One of Gerlach’s unique skills is his ability to turn complex information into clear insights. He synthesizes data quickly and effectively, revealing important trends with clarity. Instead of providing a data dump, he analyzes thousands of rows of data from multiple sources to ultimately present compelling and easy-to-understand graphics and charts. As he’s deepened his knowledge of the apple industry by visiting members across the country, building a network, and asking the right questions, this talent has been amplified.

“My goal is to provide actionable insights that empower our members to navigate challenges and opportunities within the industry,” said Chris Gerlach. “I’m excited to continue this work, uncovering new data and trends that support the success of apple growers and marketers.”

Gerlach’s data, charts, and visuals have also augmented USApple’s government affairs and media relations strategies. Showing simple yet compelling charts while meeting with White House officials or Members of Congress and their staff has proven to resonate. Likewise, communicating complicated topics with reporters using understand-at-a-glance graphics has helped USApple shape important stories.

Prior to USApple, Gerlach served as Director of Research for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) where he was responsible for generating original economic research on the $6.7 trillion retail real estate industry. He holds a Master of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from the George Washington University School of Business.

USApple is the national trade association representing all segments of the apple industry. Members include 36 state and regional apple associations, representing 26,000 apple growers throughout the country and more than 3,700 apple-related companies. Our members collectively grow more than 10 billion pounds of apples a year on average, supporting about 150,000 jobs and generating more than $8 billion in total wages and almost $23 billion in economic activity.