USDA Terminates Cranberry Marketing Order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is terminating Marketing Order No. 929, which regulates the handling of cranberries grown in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Long Island, New York.

In October 2023, USDA administratively suspended the Cranberry Marketing Committee’s authority to collect assessments and reports from handlers after a continuance referendum failed to show producer support.

A notice with a 60-day public comment period on the proposed termination published in the Federal Register on Dec. 7, 2023. The comment period closed Feb. 5, 2024. AMS received five comments. After considering all comments received during the comment period, it was determined that termination of the order was appropriate.

USDA informed Congress of the termination on April 11, 2024, in compliance with the requirement to notify Congress at least 60 days before terminating a federal marketing order.

The final rule for this action with public comment analysis was published in the Federal Register on 7/12/2024.

More information about the marketing order is available on the 929 Cranberries webpage on the AMS website. Information about federal marketing orders is available on AMS’s Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-8085.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to fruit, vegetable and specialty crops marketing orders and agreements to help ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.