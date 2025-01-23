Viva Fresh Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Expanded Golf Tournament

Mission, Texas – This year, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Viva Fresh Produce Expo in Houston from April 10-12, 2025 with new opportunities to connect and engage, continuing the great traditions that have made Viva Fresh the region’s premier fresh produce trade show. This milestone year features many crowd-favorite events but also adds an expanded Viva Fresh Open Golf Tournament and a Pickleball tournament to the Thursday (April 10th) events line-up. Interested participants can sign up when Attendee Registration opens on February 3, 2025.

This year, the Viva Fresh Open adds a second course at Tour 18 Golf, along with its original tournament at the Golf Club of Houston. This additional course offers the best of both worlds: the championship-caliber layout of the Golf Club of Houston and Tour 18’s stunning replicas of the world’s most iconic holes. With two courses, the event ensures more players can participate while enhancing this Viva Fresh tradition with variety and unforgettable challenges. Most importantly, this second course means far more attendees will be able to play golf as part of their Viva Fresh experience. And for those looking for something new from their time at Viva Fresh, TIPA is proud to announce our first ever Pickleball tournament happening that same day. Similar to the Viva Fresh Golf Open, attendees can select the option to play in this tournament during registration.

“Our 10th anniversary celebration highlights Viva Fresh’s achievements and its bright future,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO and president of TIPA. “We are dedicated to building on the pillars that have been the cornerstone of Viva. Growing networking opportunities on Thursday through events and outings has been a request from our attendees, and our committee took that challenge to heart by expanding favorites and offering new options. Building on a decade of industry leadership, we are dedicated to ensuring attendees receive the most possible from their time at Viva Fresh.”

Since 2015, Viva Fresh has become a premier destination for produce professionals, showcasing the Texas region’s role as a vital trade corridor for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry. The 2025 Expo will deliver dynamic networking, cutting-edge innovation, and inspiring programming.

Please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com for updates and registration details.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $13 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.