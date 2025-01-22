McCormick For Chefs Introduces 3 New Menu Solutions

Launch Includes Frank’s RedHot® Wings Sauce and Two McCormick Culinary Seasonings for Culinary Professional

HUNT VALLEY, MD – McCormick for Chefs expands its lineup with three new products tailored for professional chefs, including: McCormick Culinary Blackened Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Korean BBQ Gochujang Style Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Mango Habanero Wings Sauce.

To help operators keep up with the latest flavors consumers are craving, these items combine high-quality ingredients in a ready-to-use format to help save time and labor in the back of house, too.

Two New McCormick Culinary Seasonings

McCormick Culinary can help save chefs time on the line, delivering consistent, robust flavors for dishes. With 135 years of expertise, the portfolio of blends, herbs, spices, and seasonings are crafted without compromise to offer quality professional chefs can trust in the back of house.

McCormick Culinary Blackened Seasoning is made with premium spices like garlic, onion, paprika, oregano, and red pepper. It’s expertly blended to deliver superior performance at high heat levels and provide an authentic Louisiana taste with a flavor-packed crust.

McCormick Culinary Korean BBQ Gochujang Style Seasoning offers sophisticated umami heat with a touch of sweetness inspired by the bold flavors of Korean BBQ. With gochujang ranking in the 99th percentile for future growth potential on menus[i], this blend delivers on-trend flavor to win with guests.

Frank’s RedHot Mango Habanero Wings Sauce

Leaning into the ‘swicy’ trend, the #1 hot sauce brand in the world[ii] adds a sweet and spicy flavor to its portfolio to expand its ever-growing lineup of wing sauces. Featuring the tropical sweetness of mango puree and the fiery kick of habanero peppers, this sauce delivers a perfectly balanced sweet heat. With Mango Habanero expected to grow 112% on menus in the next four years[iii], this sauce can be used as-is or as a signature sauce base.

Find menu ideas featuring the new products:

Blackened Chicken Biscuits – Transform your sandwich menu with a bold Cajun twist featuring blackened chicken, smoky aioli, olive spread, and tangy pickles.

Korean BBQ Wonton Tacos – Delight patrons with these bold tacos featuring Korean BBQ beef, crunchy slaw, and zesty aioli on crisp wonton shells.

Mango Habanero Pulled Chicken Arepas – Savor the sweet-heat flavor of these arepas packed with tender chicken, cotija cheese, and creamy avocado.

Operators can learn more about these products here, and can purchase here or by contacting their McCormick Sales Representative.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information, visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers’ products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: http://www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

