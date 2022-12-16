Winter Sweetz Launches 3rd Annual “Sweeter in Texas” Sweepstakes

MISSION, TX – Winter Sweetz, a Texas-based grapefruit brand owned by Lone Star Citrus, announces the launch of its 3rd annual “Sweeter in Texas” sweepstakes to celebrate the Texas red grapefruit season.

Now through January 20, Winter Sweetz is offering shoppers a chance to win one $500 gift card grand prize and a case of Texas red grapefruits valued at $35. Consumers may enter via the official sweepstakes entry form on the Winter Sweetz website, located HERE.

To elevate Texas red grapefruit season alongside the sweepstakes, Winter Sweetz is utilizing various platforms to engage with its audience. This includes product Kwik Lok messaging on the product packaging, social media content, influencer participation, and email marketing direct to consumer to drive entries as well as increase brand awareness.

Through this promotion, Winter Sweetz will educate consumers on ways to use Texas red grapefruit throughout the holiday season and into the new year while the product is peak of season. Additionally, the brand aims to drive online sales by inspiring shoppers to incorporate grapefruit into snacks, seasonal drinks, and as an ingredient in healthy recipes.

“We’re excited to support our retail customers by driving demand and consumption of the fruit while it’s available in store,” said April Flowers, director of marketing at Winter Sweetz. “This promotion has proven successful for the last two years and we aim to continue building momentum around this sweet winter treat now and for years to come.”

Visit lonestarcitrus.com to learn more about Lone Star Citrus Growers.

About Winter Sweetz

Winter Sweetz is based in Mission, Texas, and is a subdivision of Lone Star Citrus Growers. At Winter Sweetz, the farmers work year-round to ensure the healthiest trees in order to yield the best quality of Texas Red Grapefruit. While Winter Sweetz Texas Red Grapefruits are available on the market during the fall and winter months, they grow during the summer, soaking in as much of the glorious South Texas sun as they can. For more information about Winter Sweetz, visit www.wintersweetz.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Lone Star Citrus Growers

Lone Star Citrus Growers is a company passionate about our products, people, and service. Born of a shared vision to provide the citrus-buying customer an alternative source of Texas citrus, three industry veterans combined their experience, strengths, and resources to launch a dream. The foundation of this dream was built upon gathering a core team of employees that have been with the company since the day the doors opened in 2007. For more information, please visit http://lonestarcitrus.com/.