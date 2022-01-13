Alto-Shaam Appoints New Corporate Chef

Alto-Shaam, a leading innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry, has appointed Gerard Strong as a Corporate Chef.

In his new role, Gerard will serve as an application specialist for Alto-Shaam foodservice equipment. His responsibilities include enhancing the Alto-Shaam customer experience through voice-of-the-customer initiatives, as well as executing menu consultations and culinary demonstrations. Through these efforts, Gerard will support the global sales, product development and marketing departments.

With more than 18 years of experience in the culinary industry, Gerard has worked in leading positions for various foodservice operations, including professional kitchens, restaurants, and retail establishments. Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, Gerard was the General Manager and Executive Chef at Belfre Kitchen in Delafield, WI, where he oversaw all daily operations of the restaurant and developed a workplace culture and systems that enabled the restaurant to run efficiently and financially sound.

Rocky Rockwell, Head Corporate Executive Chef at Alto-Shaam, says: “I am excited to welcome Gerard to our team to work closely with our customers and develop products that will best support their businesses. His diverse experience in the foodservice industry has equipped him with knowledge that will ultimately help our customers reach their goals.”

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.