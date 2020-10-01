Alto-Shaam Opens New Culinary Centre in Italy

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has opened a Culinary Centre in Italy, in an effort to provide greater support to its Italian customers.

Located in Limena, just 15 minutes from Padua, the new Culinary Centre is equipped with Alto-Shaam’s complete product range of kitchen solutions for product demonstrations and greater engagement with chefs, customers and dealers across the region. The space has been designed with an open kitchen, where guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive culinary journey.

A Taste of Alto-Shaam demonstrations, designed to better empower foodservice operators with actionable tips, ideas and insights, will be held at the new Institute starting at the end of September. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the demonstrations will be invitation-only but will be occurring once a month.

To ensure local clients and partners can receive the highest quality support and service needed, the Alto-Shaam team in Italy is formed by locals who hold extensive knowledge of Italian food culture and traditions. The Italian Team is led by Francesca La Chiusa, Alto-Shaam’s Europe Business Development Manager, Sabrina Bellamio, Alto-Shaam Sales Representative, and European Executive Chef Walter Antunes De Campos Neto, who will oversee and present all A Taste of Alto-Shaam demonstrations and provide culinary support to customers.

Commenting on the opening of the Institute, Francesca La Chiusa said: “We are very excited about the opening of the first Alto-Shaam Culinary Centre in Italy. Like us Italians, Alto-Shaam shares the same passion and dedication for top-quality food. Their commitment to producing the highest quality foodservice equipment fits perfectly with our food culture and philosophy. The team and I can’t wait to provide our Italian customers with great support, and ensure their needs are fully met.”

For more information on A Taste of Alto-Shaam demonstrations please contact the Italian Office at: [email protected]

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.