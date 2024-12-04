Could a Grocery Delivery Site Help Get More People Signed up for SNAP?

The grocery delivery site Instacart just launched a new tool to help people find out if they might be eligible for SNAP benefits, and connect them to state resources. More than 42 million people currently get food assistance through SNAP, but there are many more who are eligible and not currently receiving benefits.

This new screening tool on Instacart is very basic. It doesn’t ask for your name — just a few quick questions, like where you live, how many people you live with and roughly how much you make. Then it takes you to your state’s official SNAP application.

