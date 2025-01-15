C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS Earns Equality 100 Award in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index

Keene, N.H. — C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, (C&S) an industry leader in wholesale grocery supply and supply chain solutions in the United States, has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

“At C&S one of our core values is to make our communities better, and it all starts with the way we Take Care of Each Other and Operate as a Team. Receiving a 100 score in the CEI truly represents that dedication,” said Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer.

The HRCF Corporate Equality Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fourth year in a row that C&S has achieved a score of 100.

“C&S is committed to continuing our diversity and inclusion commitment, policies and practices — from our warehouses to our grocery stores to our offices. Braggingly happy customers can only be achieved by braggingly happy employees. Earning consecutive scores of 100 is a testament to that legacy,” said Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

· Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

· Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

· Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

· Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC:

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. C&S also proudly operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.