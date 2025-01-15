Misha’s Inc. Acquires Vertage, Paving the Way for Expansion and Innovation

Strategic acquisition builds on Vertage’s partnership with Fresh Del Monte to leverage robust logistics network

LOS ANGELES — Misha’s Inc., a pioneering plant-based foods company, announced the acquisition of Vertage, an innovative dairy-free cheese company. This strategic acquisition will leverage Vertage’s partnership with Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc., a leading vertically integrated provider of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut produce, granting Misha’s access to Fresh Del Monte’s comprehensive logistics network, including production facilities, advanced technology, and logistics capabilities managed by its Tricont Trucking and Logistics, the inland logistics arm of Fresh Del Monte.

As part of the acquisition, Misha’s Inc. also expands its product line to shredded and sliced cheeses via Vertage’s current non-dairy cheese offerings. The company also plans to introduce additional product categories in 2025.

“This is a transformative moment for Misha’s and for the plant-based foods industry as a whole. By integrating Vertage’s expertise and leveraging Fresh Del Monte’s infrastructure, we’re not only scaling our operations but also evolving our product offerings to meet consumer demand,” said Aaron Bullock, Founder and CEO of Misha’s Inc. “The introduction of shredded cheeses and slices is just the beginning—we’re excited to unveil even more categories in 2025. We’re grateful for the trust and support of our investors, who share our vision for creating a sustainable and delicious future.”

Tim Wildin, CEO of Vertage, will transition to the role of CMO at Misha’s, bringing years of experience in leading marketing efforts at Chipotle.

“Misha’s and Vertage share a mission to reimagine the future of food. This acquisition allows us to bring our innovations to more consumers while staying true to our commitment to taste, quality, and sustainability,” said Tim Wildin, CEO of Vertage. “I’m thrilled to see Misha’s leverage our technology to expand the product line and redefine how delicious dairy-free cheese can be.”

Through this acquisition, Misha’s will utilize Fresh Del Monte’s advanced production capabilities to launch new product lines. The partnership also provides access to Fresh Del Monte’s infrastructure expertise and inland logistics arm, streamlining Misha’s supply chain and enabling the company to expand into new regions.

Ziad Nabulsi, Senior Vice President of North America Operations at Fresh Del Monte, said: “Tricont Trucking and Logistics is pleased to provide these services to Misha’s. This partnership reflects exactly why we opened our robust logistics network to other businesses. It enables other companies to leverage a well-established, efficient system to expand their footprint and reach a broader audience.”

Misha’s is currently sold in over 1,100 U.S. retailers throughout the Northwest, West, Southwest, and Central Regions. Retail collaborators include Kroger/Ralphs, Walmart, Erewhon, Mother’s Market, and Whole Foods Market. This acquisition allows Misha’s to meet growing consumer demand for innovative dairy-free alternatives.

The deal, supported by prominent investors including QVT Financial LP, Composite Capital Partners LLC, Gaingels, andFresh Del Monte, underscores the significant momentum in the plant-based food sector.

For more information please visit https://lovemishas.com/

About Misha’s Inc.

Founded in 2018, Misha’s Inc is a pioneer in the plant-based dairy industry, offering a line of premium, clean-label cheese alternatives made with simple, natural ingredients. The company is committed to sustainability, community, and creating exceptional products that redefine plant-based eating. Misha’s is California certified and licensed as a Dairy Company with a product line that includes: Sari (sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro), Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme), Lox (dill, capers, roasted carrots), Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries), French Connection (herbs de Provence, grains of paradise, black olives), Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle) and Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots).

About Vertage

Vertage is a producer of uncompromising cheeses made without animals™. Vertage was founded by Chef Margaux Riccio, and helmed by Tim Wildin, former Brand Director at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Starting with the finest clean-label ingredients, Vertage employs classic cheesemaking techniques and patent-pending fermentation processes to make truly delicious dairy-free cheeses from plant-based proteins.

About Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024 Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “American’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust.

