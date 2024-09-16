EPA: Identifying Sustainable Food Service and Food Service Ware

When looking to make your food service sustainable, there are many options to consider. This webpage provides some resources on sustainable food service practices (e.g. food and beverage offerings, waste management options, energy and water efficient operations, etc.) as well as some of the products that may be provided under these services (e.g. plates, bowls, cups, cutlery, take-out containers, etc.).
Sustainability Considerations
EPA Recommended Standards & Ecolabels
- View the Cafeteria & Food Service category.
Food Service
- Energy & water efficient equipment operations.
- Waste diversion programs (i.e. waste reduction, materials recycling, composting and food donation).
- Bulk servicing (i.e. bulk condiments rather than individual packets).
- Green cleaning practices.
- Integrated pest management/green pest control alternatives.
Food Service Ware (plates, bowls, cups, cutlery, take-out containers, etc.)
- Food
- Food Service
- Food Service Guidelines for Federal Facilities
- GSA’s Green Procurement Compilation (GPC) is a comprehensive green purchasing resource designed for federal contracting personnel and program managers.
- Cafeteria products page, which identifies federal requirements for various cafeteria products.
- Cafeteria & food services page, which provides further guidance on greening service contracts
- Practice Green Health – Sustainable Food Service Operations
- Food Service Ware
- Food Waste Reduction Alliance: Messy But Worth It. A whitepaper that offers tips from food service manufacturers, grocers and restaurants on how organizations can reduce food waste from within.
- National Restaurant Association’s Resources for Reducing & Managing Food Waste