Former Harps Food Stores Chairman, CEO Collins Dies At 75

Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has announced the July 1 death of its former Chairman and CEO Roger Collins.

He began his career at Harps in December 1986, serving as VP of finance. From his initial role, Collins quickly became an integral part of shaping the future of Harps Food Stores.

Under his guidance, the grocer transitioned from being family-owned to employee-owned in 2001. Following the retirement of Gerald Harp, Collins took on the roles of chairman and CEO, leading Harps Food Stores through the first 15 years of employee ownership. His tenure was marked by remarkable growth and success, with the number of locations expanding from 42 to 82 and sales increasing by 110 percent.

