Good Foods Doubles Down on Foodservice and Culinary Innovation with Strategic Hires

New team members will support the growth of the brand’s foodservice business

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in providing guacamole, salsas and dips that everyone can enjoy, has expanded its research and development team with the hire of Chef Yury Krasilovsky as its first-ever culinary innovation manager and Felicia Pierce-Baity as senior foodservice brand manager. The hiring of these new team members underscores the brand’s commitment to growing its foodservice business.

In his role, Chef Krasilovsky will leverage decades of industry expertise to develop new foodservice products and applications for Good Foods, including a diverse range of products for schools nationwide. Prior to joining the team, he served as executive chef of foodservice for Barilla Group, growing the brand’s foodservice business through the creation of on-trend concepts, products and applications.

“Good Foods already has a robust portfolio of products and a deep commitment to quality,” said Chef Krasilovsky. “I look forward to building upon this strong foundation through culinary innovation in foodservice.”

As senior foodservice brand manager, Pierce-Baity will develop and lead execution of Good Foods’ foodservice channel strategy while leveraging data and insights to inform the brand’s foodservice innovation pipeline. She comes to Good Foods from Rana Meal Solutions where she served as senior marketing manager.

“The opportunity to work alongside a forward-thinking and creative team to bring new innovations to life immediately drew me to Good Foods,” said Pierce-Baity. “I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

“Good Foods is uniquely positioned to address the growing needs of the foodservice channel with our dedication to quality.” said Shannon Maher Chief Growth Officer for Good Foods. “The talent that Chef Yury and Felicia bring to our team continues to showcase our well-suited position.”

Find the Good Foods booth #1219 at the NACUFS National Conference July 17-20, or visit goodfoods.com to learn more.

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group is a leader in providing guacamole, salsas and dips that everyone can enjoy. The brand’s products are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. Good Foods was one of the first companies to apply high pressure processing technology – which keeps foods safe and at their peak freshness – to the category. For more information on Good Foods, visit goodfoods.com.